Education Services

Your teams are composed of highly proficient technical experts. With any comprehensive solution, there is a learning curve to consider. Our product specialists—technology professionals themselves—are available to train your teams to become efficient in GitLab and DevSecOps quickly. We are working to make all of our educational offerings more widely available by updating our current learning infrastructure to support a broader audience. We will be posting updates to our GitLab Blog as we ready our new platform. Be sure to subscribe to see the latest updates.