Managing Compliance with GitLab

Published on: October 1, 2020
GitLab makes compliance easy!
Compliance is a concept that has historically been complex and unfriendly. The goal of Compliance Management is to change the current paradigm for compliance to create an experience that's simple and friendly. GitLab provides advanced auditing features as well as merge request approvals based off of different compliance tags.
Watch this short video (2 minutes) to learn how to configure GitLab compliance features.
