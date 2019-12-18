Dotscience announces MLOps integration with GitLab

Published on December 18, 2019
The combination of GitLab and Dotscience provides a fully integrated DevOps & MLOps platform.
Today, I am proud to announce our new partnership with GitLab and Dotscience. GitLab and Dotscience are passionate about bringing DevOps tools and processes to the AI/ML ecosystem with the goal of achieving MLOps. The combination of GitLab and Dotscience provides a fully integrated DevOps & MLOps platform by combining source repository, issue tracking, and continuous integration. Together we can offer a machine learning environment that provides the ability to build, train, deploy, monitor, reproduce data, code, and models, and collaborate on notebooks.
The integration highlights include the following:
Luke Marsden and I sat down with Tina Sturgis, manager of partner marketing at GitLab, and provided a little overview of the integration.
Ready to give it a spin? The easiest way to get started is to sign up for a free trial at Dotscience and read the integration documentation.
Dotscience is also available on-prem, on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, and in multi-cloud configurations.
If you have questions, please join our Slack channel.
