Apply to speak at GitLab Commit!

Hello there! The inaugural GitLab Commit conferences are coming this fall, and I'm thrilled to invite you to attend and speak. After taking over Brooklyn and London, GitLab will be heading to San Francisco in January and the Call for Papers is now open. We believe that everyone can contribute, and so we want to hear from you, so apply now to share your insights, innovations, and inspirations. But don't wait too long; the Call for Papers closes on October 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific.
Our community is essential to GitLab, and your unique points of view are what will power great GitLab Commit events. If you need help with your submissions, feel free to reach out to me directly on Twitter – @pritianka – or send an email to the Commit team at [email protected]. We're delighted to support and elevate your voices.
Below is more information about the event. Check out what we're cooking up, and I look forward to seeing all of your talk proposals!
GitLab Commit brings together the GitLab community to connect, learn, and inspire. You’ll learn about exciting new technologies and hear how creators like you are innovating the future of software development.
GitLab Commit is coming to San Francisco on Jan. 14, 2020!
We invite you to speak at GitLab Commit and share your software journey. We’re looking for stories that showcase the power of DevOps in action. Share the technologies and strategies you’ve employed, your challenges and successes, or a behind-the-scenes look at how you're building something incredible.
Results is a GitLab company value – and the theme of this conference – so proposals that share clear results (such as improved cycle times by 30% or reduced MTTR by 45%) will be prioritized.
We're accepting proposals for 30-minute lectures or panels, 20-minute live coding demos, 10-minute lightning talks, and ideas for 'birds of a feather' discussions.
Learn how to leverage cloud native technologies like Kubernetes, severless, and multicloud to build and run applications better and faster.
Expect to walk away with practical advice and examples of how others navigated their DevOps transformations. These sessions focus on actions and results rather than high-level ideas.
These adrenaline-pumping sessions will feature doers on stage, live coding, debugging, and hacking. Join along on your laptop or just enjoy the show.
Software has eaten the world, and we are all better for it. Hear how developers like you are building on GitLab to solve large-scale problems across the world, from humanitarian crises to space exploration.
Here are some ideas to help you get started:
The Call For Papers for GitLab Commit San Francisco closes October 21! Get more details and to submit your talks here.
