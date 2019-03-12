GitLab leads the industry forward with the CD Foundation

Today GitLab joined the CD Foundation as a founding member, to help foster collaboration and educate the industry on how to enable any software development team around the world to implement CI/CD best practices.

As one of the first to introduce cloud native CI/CD to the industry, we are excited to see so many companies come together to discuss ways to take the industry forward to ensure that code is able to get to production not only quickly, but securely. We are looking forward to lending our experience working with millions of developers and thousands of enterprises to drive forward the conversation on best practices and standards to streamline the code delivery promise.

But there is more to software delivery than CI/CD

While it is great there is an eye on the best CI/CD practices, we believe there is more to delivering great software to market than just CI/CD, which is why at GitLab we are focused on providing a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle.

It is not only about source code management or CI/CD but also about:

Value stream management: Understanding your teams' work and their workflow so they can deliver value to customers faster.

Operational excellence: Implementing dynamic infrastructure and robust observability to increase uptime and decrease mean time to resolution.

Security flow: Building security into every step of your code delivery process, to deliver secure software without slowing the pace of innovation.

Monitoring: Automatically monitor metrics so you know how any change in code impacts your production environment.

Our entire 2019 product vision and beyond is about continuing to build out new capabilities across the entire DevOps lifecycle, to make it easier for enterprises to streamline their processes into one application, helping teams innovate at faster speeds.

As an open source company, we value the community’s contributions, in helping make GitLab what it is today. We look forward to continuing to drive the industry forward in CI/CD, as well as working with you to help deliver your products to market quickly and securely.

Photo by YIFEI CHEN on Unsplash