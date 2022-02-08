GitOps with GitLab: Connecting GitLab with a Kubernetes cluster - Auto DevOps

Published on: February 8, 2022
This is the 6th article in a series of tutorials on how to do GitOps with GitLab
It is possible to use GitLab as a best-in-class GitOps tool, and this blog post series is going to show you how. These easy-to-follow tutorials will focus on different user problems, including provisioning, managing a base infrastructure, and deploying various third-party or custom applications on top of them. You can find the entire "Ultimate guide to GitOps with GitLab" tutorial series here.
In this article we will look at how one can use Auto DevOps with all its bells and whistles to easily manage deployments.
This article builds upon the previous tutorials in this series. We will assume that you have a Kubernetes cluster connected to GitLab using the GitLab Agent for Kubernetes, and you understand how the CI/CD tunnel works.
If this is not the case, I recommend to follow the previous articles to have a similar setup from where we will start today.
Auto DevOps is GitLab's answer to the complexity of software application delivery. It is a set of opinionated templates that can be used "as-is" or can be used to fast-track your own pipeline building. For some setups it works from testing through various security and compliance checks to canary deployments. Even if you have a less supported setup, you should be able to reuse some of its components, from security linting to deployment.
You can read more about the various features built into Auto DevOps in our documentation.
The plan for this article is to build and deploy a minimal application. The focus will be on showing how you can get started quickly, without any modifications on the Auto Deploy pipelines.
This setup will use the already known CI/CD tunnel. There will be a separate article that shows how to replace the "Auto Deploy" part of Auto DevOps with GitOps style deployments.
In this article, we will deploy a simple hello world application. This is not a tutorial about Auto DevOps, so we will only focus on the setup needed when used together with the GitLab Agent for Kubernetes.
You can see the final repository under https://gitlab.com/gitlab-examples/ops/gitops-demo/hello-world-service/.
In this section we will create our super simple hello world application and put a Dockerfile beside it.
src/main.py with the following content:
# From https://gist.github.com/davidbgk/b10113c3779b8388e96e6d0c44e03a74
import http.server
import socketserver
from http import HTTPStatus
class Handler(http.server.SimpleHTTPRequestHandler):
def do_GET(self):
self.send_response(HTTPStatus.OK)
self.end_headers()
self.wfile.write(b'Hello world')
httpd = socketserver.TCPServer(('', 5000), Handler)
httpd.serve_forever()
Dockerfile with:
FROM python:3.9.10-slim-bullseye
WORKDIR /app
COPY ./src .
EXPOSE 5000
CMD [ "python", "main.py" ]
ci_access:
# This agent is accessible from CI jobs in projects in these groups
projects:
- id: <path>/<to>/<your>/<project>
<namespace>/<group>/<project>:<agent-name>. You can see the available contexts in CI with the following job:
contexts:
stage: .pre
image:
name: bitnami/kubectl:latest
entrypoint: [""]
script:
- kubectl config get-contexts
.gitlab-ci.yml file to have Auto DevOps working:
include:
template: Auto-DevOps.gitlab-ci.yml
variables:
# KUBE_INGRESS_BASE_DOMAIN is the application deployment domain and should be set as a variable at the group or project level.
KUBE_INGRESS_BASE_DOMAIN: 74.220.23.215.nip.io
KUBE_CONTEXT: "gitlab-examples/ops/gitops-demo/k8s-agents:demo-agent"
KUBE_NAMESPACE: "demo-agent"
# Feel free to enable any of these
TEST_DISABLED: "true"
CODE_QUALITY_DISABLED: "true"
LICENSE_MANAGEMENT_DISABLED: "true"
BROWSER_PERFORMANCE_DISABLED: "true"
LOAD_PERFORMANCE_DISABLED: "true"
SAST_DISABLED: "true"
SECRET_DETECTION_DISABLED: "true"
DEPENDENCY_SCANNING_DISABLED: "true"
CONTAINER_SCANNING_DISABLED: "true"
DAST_DISABLED: "true"
REVIEW_DISABLED: "true"
CODE_INTELLIGENCE_DISABLED: "true"
CLUSTER_IMAGE_SCANNING_DISABLED: "true"
POSTGRES_ENABLED: "false"
As you can see, I disabled many Auto DevOps functionalities in the above CI YAML. I did this for two reasons:
REVIEW_DISABLED line.
There are actually only three settings to get the Auto DevOps pipeline up and running:
KUBE_CONTEXT specifies the context used for the connection, it's provided by the GitLab Agent for Kubernetes.
KUBE_NAMESPACE specifies the Kubernetes namespace to target with the deployments. This namespace will be used as we apply the Helm charts used behind the hood.
KUBE_INGRESS_BASE_DOMAIN sets up an Ingress and enables user friendly access to the deployed service.
A very common setup I see with GitLab customers is that the development team is responsible for writing the application code and packaging it into a Docker container. During this process, they take care of basic testing as well, but they are not familiar with all the security and compliance requirements or the deployment pipelines used within the company. The presented setup and the Auto DevOps suite of templates serves these teams. As you can see, the teams need minimal GitLab CI setup to run a complex pipeline that can take care of many of their requirements.
In the next article, I will show you how to deploy an application project with a GitOps style workflow.
Click here for the next tutorial.
