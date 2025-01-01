BlogGitOps

Browse articles that include the GitOps tag

Administering your GitLab for Education License

Getting ready for fall semester and wondering how to set up your GitLab License? We've got you covered!
Author: Christina Hupy, Ph.D.Read Post

Recent posts

Company

Announcing GitLab for DevSecOps

GitLab brings development, security, and operations into a single application.

Unfiltered

Being A Better Ally

Being A Better Ally

Unfiltered

Better Code Reviews GitLab Style

Better Code Reviews - A selection of tools for your tool-belt when it comes to code reviews.

Unfiltered

Using GitLab Pages to Report Local COVID-19 Rates

How I used GitLab pages to publish up-to-date local infection rates.

Engineering

How to use Terratag to automatically manage tags and labels for your Terraform Code

This blog addresses how you can do that easily and automatically when using Terraform and Terratag (an open source project by env0) on top of the Gitlab CI/CD platform.

Engineering

GitOps viewed as part of the Ops evolution

Examine the evolution that led to GitOps

Engineering

3 Ways to approach GitOps

Learn about how GitLab users can employ GitOps to cover both Kubernetes and non-Kubernetes environments

Engineering

GitOps with GitLab: Connecting GitLab with a Kubernetes cluster - Auto DevOps

This is the 6th article in a series of tutorials on how to do GitOps with GitLab

Engineering

GitOps with GitLab: Infrastructure provisioning with GitLab and Terraform

In part two of our GitOps series, we set up the infrastructure using GitLab and Terraform. Here's everything you need to know.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert