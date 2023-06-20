BlogOpen SourceGet to know our newest open source partner, The Open Group

Published on: June 20, 2023

2 min read

Get to know our newest open source partner, The Open Group

The Open Group leaders explain how the organization uses GitLab to build and maintain open standards for transformative digital technologies.

Bryan BehrenshausenBryan Behrenshausen

open source

community

features

For more than 30 years, The Open Group has served as a steward and champion of open source technologies, helping companies achieve business objectives through open technological standards. Today, many of the group's approximately 900 member organizations participate in the work of ensuring critical digital technologies remain open and accessible.

The Open Group recently joined the GitLab Open Source Partners community, where it can connect with other large-scale, open source consortia and projects using GitLab to advance the state of the open source art. So I brewed a cup of tea and sat down with two of the group's team members — Vice President and CTO Andras Szakal and GitLab administrator David Diederich — to hear how using GitLab helps them achieve their group's mission.

In this interview, you'll learn how:

  • GitLab CI/CD helps the group build scalable open source projects
  • adopting GitLab's integrated analysis tools helped the organization deploy complex solutions without the DevOps tax
  • GitLab serves as the foundation of the organization's approach to digital transformation

Watch the interview

Learn more

The GitLab Open Source Partners are building the future of open source on GitLab. Connect with them on Gitlab.com.

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum.

50%+ of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab

Start shipping better software faster

See what your team can do with the intelligent

DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales