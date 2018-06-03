Published on June 3, 2018
With the recent news of Microsoft's acquisition of GitHub, we've seen a trend of #movingtogitlab which now has more than 1,000 tweets.
Stats on how Twittersphere is responding to reports that @github is about to be acquired by @Microsoft .@gitlab and #movingtogitlab are the most popular in GitHub mentioned tweets, unsurprisingly pic.twitter.com/dt9ZdoTQBI— Vicinitas 📈: Hashtag & Keyword Tracking (@vicinitas_io) June 4, 2018
We're also seeing a massive increase in projects migrating to GitLab.
We're seeing 10x the normal daily amount of repositories #movingtogitlab https://t.co/7AWH7BmMvM We're scaling our fleet to try to stay up. Follow the progress on https://t.co/hN0ce379SC and @movingtogitlab— GitLab (@gitlab) June 3, 2018
I love @gitlab, the integration between code repository, documentation management, issue tracking and CI/CD is seamless ... and free. @github moving to Microsoft could be huge for GitLab https://t.co/t9Jzyf9dmV— Oli Young (@oliyoung) June 3, 2018
Even if you go with https://t.co/e5iMjTswKf at first, the fact you’re able to quickly run your own GitLab CE install and migrate from https://t.co/e5iMjTswKf is crucial.— Matt Lee (@mattl) June 4, 2018
GitLab also ranks very highly on the FSF ethical criteria evaluation. https://t.co/oHvmNQqA1u— Matt Lee (@mattl) June 4, 2018
No problem, I mean what's not to love? You improve consistently, you listen to the community and you make using your platform feel like you're a part of something special. I support you all the way, I have no need to be #movingtogitlab as I've used @gitlab for nearly 2 years now— LTN Games (@LTNGames) June 3, 2018
We've tried to make it as simple as possible to migrate your projects from GitHub to GitLab.
Had planned to spend the day moving our repos from @github to @gitlab following the MS rumours.. turns out it took < 5 minutes 😂 swish 👍🏻🦄 time for beer 👍🏻 #devops #git #winning— Aperitif (@AperitifIO) June 2, 2018
It literally takes only 2 clicks to move to GitLab #movingtogitlab @gitlab @movingtogitlab— Pablo (@PablockMS) June 3, 2018
You can read through the documentation or watch the step-by-step video below.
New GitLab users can get 75 percent off GitLab Ultimate or Gold for one year. GitLab Ultimate is our top-tier self-managed offering, and GitLab Gold is our top-tier SaaS offering hosted by GitLab.com. To qualify you have to:
