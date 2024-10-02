Join GitLab for a specially curated half-day of Public Sector-focused content and updates on GitLab’s partner strategy and vision going forward. With our new Global Ecosystem leader, Nick Cayou, coming onboard earlier this year, we will be implementing key changes to our focus and strategy across the partner organization. As our valued partners, we want to ensure that we create a forum to receive your feedback and input on this new direction as we begin to roll out these changes.

In addition to updates on our partner strategy, highlights of the agenda will also include:

How our organizations can partner more closely to deliver success for our customers.

An update from our executive team on our company vision, strategy and investments to deliver the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

Our event will take place at the Westin Washington DC Downtown hotel. Rooms for our Partner guests will be paid for by GitLab for the evening of Tuesday, October 1. If you would like to arrive early or stay after, those nights will require your own method of payment. If you need dates outside those available in the Arrival and Departure fields, please note them in the Hotel Special Requests field of the registration form.

Westin Washington DC Downtown

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

GitLab’s annual Partner Leadership Summit will be held two days prior to the Public Sector event, on Monday, September 30, 2024 (details here). We understand that this is the last day of the Federal Government fiscal year and can be an extremely busy time for our Public Sector partners, however, should you wish to attend both events, we would welcome your participation.