Event Details

Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives in Washington, DC for a day of sessions covering the future of AI-driven software development — specifically for the public sector. During the event, you’ll get a sneak peek into GitLab’s product roadmap, and hear about global software development trends, security and compliance challenges, and opportunities for growth.

Here’s what to expect:

Morning keynotes by GitLab executives

Product demos and success stories from GitLab customers

Fireside chat with GitLab and government representatives to discuss policy trends and the impact of AI

Plenty of time for Q&A

Networking opportunities with peer enterprise leaders

We hope to see you there!

Event location address

Westin Washington, DC Downtown

999 9th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C. 20001

Accommodation special rate

A special group rate of $389.00 (plus tax and a $30 destination fee) for Westin guests is available until September 6. Book now

GitLab’s October 1 event

GitLab is hosting a full-day event on October 1, 2024 with similar morning content and three breakout tracks during the afternoon. We welcome our Public Sector organizations to join for either or both days.