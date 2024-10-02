GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.
DevSecOps World Tour: Public Sector
Washington, DC | October 2, 2024
Event Details
Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives in Washington, DC for a day of sessions covering the future of AI-driven software development — specifically for the public sector. During the event, you’ll get a sneak peek into GitLab’s product roadmap, and hear about global software development trends, security and compliance challenges, and opportunities for growth.
Here’s what to expect:
- Morning keynotes by GitLab executives
- Product demos and success stories from GitLab customers
- Fireside chat with GitLab and government representatives to discuss policy trends and the impact of AI
- Plenty of time for Q&A
- Networking opportunities with peer enterprise leaders
We hope to see you there!
Event location address
Westin Washington, DC Downtown
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001
Accommodation special rate
A special group rate of $389.00 (plus tax and a $30 destination fee) for Westin guests is available until September 6. Book now
GitLab’s October 1 event
GitLab is hosting a full-day event on October 1, 2024 with similar morning content and three breakout tracks during the afternoon. We welcome our Public Sector organizations to join for either or both days.
Register now
Agenda
8:00 am
9:00 am
9:10 am
9:30 am
9:50 am
10:15 am
10:45 am
11:00 am
12:00 pm
Code of conduct
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Start free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn more about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert