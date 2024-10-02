DevSecOps World Tour: Public Sector

Washington, DC | October 2, 2024
dc-wt-hero

Event Details

Join GitLab and our community of partners, users, and executives in Washington, DC for a day of sessions covering the future of AI-driven software development — specifically for the public sector. During the event, you’ll get a sneak peek into GitLab’s product roadmap, and hear about global software development trends, security and compliance challenges, and opportunities for growth.

Here’s what to expect:

  • Morning keynotes by GitLab executives
  • Product demos and success stories from GitLab customers
  • Fireside chat with GitLab and government representatives to discuss policy trends and the impact of AI
  • Plenty of time for Q&A
  • Networking opportunities with peer enterprise leaders

We hope to see you there!

Event location address
Westin Washington, DC Downtown
999 9th Street Northwest
Washington, D.C. 20001

Accommodation special rate
A special group rate of $389.00 (plus tax and a $30 destination fee) for Westin guests is available until September 6. Book now

GitLab’s October 1 event
GitLab is hosting a full-day event on October 1, 2024 with similar morning content and three breakout tracks during the afternoon. We welcome our Public Sector organizations to join for either or both days.

Register now

DevSecOps
World Tour

Agenda

All times shown in Eastern Standard time (EST) Register

8:00 am

Registration, Breakfast and Networking

9:00 am

Welcome

9:10 am

GitLab 17 product themes and roadmap

9:30 am

AI Throughout the SDLC – Duo Enterprise demo

9:50 am

Break

10:15 am

How AI is Shaping the Future of Work in Government

10:45 am

Break

11:00 am

Customer & Product Spotlight

12:00 pm

Close, Lunch & Networking

Code of conduct

GitLab is committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for every attendee at all of our events whether they are virtual or onsite. Please review our code of conduct to ensure DevSecOps World Tour is a friendly, inclusive, and comfortable environment for all participants.

