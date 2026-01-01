How context graphs improve AI agent decision-making

Most discussions of context focus on what an agent can see right now, but production systems need three layers of memory to make reliable decisions.

Long-term context

Long-term context captures durable knowledge about the system itself: services, owners, environments, policies, and historical events.

Short-term context

Short-term context tracks what is happening in this specific interaction or workflow: the current change, incident, or request, plus the evidence the agent has already pulled in.

Decision memory

Decision memory records how similar situations were handled in the past: which options were considered, which policy paths were evaluated, and what outcome was ultimately approved.

A context graph gives agents a single place to traverse all three layers instead of juggling ad-hoc logs and point queries. In GitLab, that means an agent can connect a current merge request to the service it touches, recent incidents involving that service, the team that owns it, and how similar changes were treated previously.

That richer, layered view of context makes it much easier for the agent to recommend actions that match how the organization already works, rather than treating every decision as if it were the first.