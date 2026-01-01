What are context graphs?

A context graph is a structured, queryable model of your organization: the entities (people, services, projects), the relationships between them, how that state changes over time, and the decision events that explain why something happened.

Rather than just storing information, a context graph stores the connections between pieces of information as queryable relationships, so an AI agent can ask "how does this connect to that?" and traverse the answer instead of making an assumption.

Think of a typical enterprise as an iceberg. A small, clean layer sits above the waterline with information like CRM records, ERP transactions, and pipeline metrics. Below it sits a much larger mass that most systems never capture: the exceptions, approvals, and judgment calls that run the business.

In the modern enterprise, data is rarely static. It is a sprawling web of interconnected signals, yet our most critical decisions are often made in a vacuum, isolated from the very history that informs them.

AI agents are increasingly tasked with complex reasoning, but they frequently fail because they lack access to the "tribal knowledge" locked away in Slack threads, side-conversations, and the people who have worked with the company for years. This is where the context graph becomes essential.