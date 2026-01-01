What are decision events in a context graph?

Decision events are structured records of how an organization made a decision at a specific moment in time. They capture which inputs were gathered, which policy was evaluated, which exception was granted, who approved it, and why.

Traditional knowledge graphs are good at showing what exists and how things relate. What they usually do not preserve is why a decision was made, because that reasoning often disappears into Slack threads, meetings, and onboarding conversations.

A context graph adds that missing layer. Instead of treating judgment as invisible tribal knowledge, it turns each decision into something durable and queryable.