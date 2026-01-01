What are decision events in a context graph?
Context graph decision events are structured records in a context graph that capture how, why, and by whom a decision was made, preserving policy and exceptions for reuse.
Decision events are structured records of how an organization made a decision at a specific moment in time. They capture which inputs were gathered, which policy was evaluated, which exception was granted, who approved it, and why.
Traditional knowledge graphs are good at showing what exists and how things relate. What they usually do not preserve is why a decision was made, because that reasoning often disappears into Slack threads, meetings, and onboarding conversations.
A context graph adds that missing layer. Instead of treating judgment as invisible tribal knowledge, it turns each decision into something durable and queryable.
A context graph is a structured, queryable model of how information, systems, and decisions relate to one another. What makes it especially useful for AI systems is that it preserves not just entities and relationships, but also the decision context that explains why something happened, which policy applied, and what precedent was created.
Decision events are the mechanism that makes that deeper layer of context possible.
Most enterprise systems capture outcomes, but not the conditions that justified them. Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) records may show what was approved or what changed, but they rarely preserve the reasoning that led to that outcome.
That creates a problem for both humans and AI agents. Without access to prior reasoning, teams have to reconstruct the same judgment repeatedly, and agents either make the wrong call, escalate unnecessarily, or apply policy too rigidly in situations where the organization has historically used discretion.
Decision events solve that problem by preserving precedent. Each captured decision trace becomes a searchable record that helps teams understand not just what happened, but why it happened and whether the same logic should apply again.
A decision event can include:
- the business or technical context at the time of the decision
- the inputs, evidence, or signals that were reviewed
- the policy or rule set that was evaluated
- any exception that was granted
- the approver or decision-maker
- the reasoning behind the final outcome
Taken together, these records form a queryable lineage of organizational judgment rather than a simple log of state changes.
As AI-assisted code generation becomes more common, organizational judgment about what the code should do, what risks are acceptable, and how exceptions should be handled become even more important.
When an agent can retrieve prior decisions, verify whether the underlying policy is still in force, and understand how similar cases were handled before, it can make more reliable decisions.
Without that layer, the agent has access to documents and data, but not to the organization’s accumulated judgment.
In software teams, decision events can help capture the reasoning behind approvals, exceptions, and tradeoffs that are usually lost after the moment passes. That includes accepted risks, deferred concerns, policy exceptions, and release-time judgment calls.
This matters because engineering organizations make consequential decisions every day, but much of that reasoning is still handled informally. A context graph makes those decisions durable, reusable, and visible across time.
GitLab Orbit is built to treat decision events as first-class records inside its lifecycle context graph.
Each approval, exception, incident response, or merge decision can be captured alongside the inputs reviewed, the policy applied, the approver, and the outcome. This lets agents and engineers query not just what changed in the SDLC, but why.
By connecting these decision traces to code, pipelines, deployments, vulnerabilities, and ownership, Orbit gives GitLab Duo Agent Platform and external agents a grounded history of organizational judgment to reason from. They no longer have to infer intent from logs or documents alone.
This extends Orbit beyond a knowledge graph of entities and relationships into a decision layer for software delivery. Each captured decision event becomes precedent the next agent and engineer can build on.
Decision events are the missing layer between raw data and reliable judgment. They make organizational reasoning explicit, searchable, and reusable, which helps humans and AI systems act with more consistency and less guesswork.
Learn more about the decision layer and how enterprises can capture decision events to better inform agents and DevSecOps teams.
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