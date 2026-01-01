What is a knowledge graph?

A knowledge graph works by connecting individual data points, making it easy to understand how they relate to each other and how they interact. These graphs are living models that integrate datasets from multiple sources, often with different structures or formats, before mapping their intersections and dependencies. While every knowledge graph is unique, they’re made up of the same foundational components.

Entities, relationships, and triples

Entities, relationships, and triples represent the components that make a knowledge graph readable. Think of them like grammar rules, including parts of speech and syntax, which structure a common language between systems.

Entity: The what

In a knowledge graph, an entity is a uniquely identifiable object or concept that represents something in the real world. These can be tangible, such as a person, a YAML file, or a security event, or abstract, such as a threat model or an assigned risk level.

On a knowledge graph, entities are represented by nodes.

Relationships: Connect one entity to another

Relationships refer to the semantic links between entities in a knowledge graph. For example, a relationship could connect an application to a Kubernetes cluster or a vulnerability to a specific library.

On a knowledge graph, relationships are represented by edges (i.e., lines) connecting one node to another.

Triples: Communicate the who, when, where, or why

A triple is a core unit of information that connects entities via their relationships to convey specific information. They’re formed by combining the subject (Entity A), the predicate (relationship), and the object (Entity B).

For example, “Kubernetes Cluster XYZ -> Has Vulnerability -> CVE-1234” tells you exactly which cluster has which vulnerability.

Ontologies and schemas

Ontologies and schemas provide the structure and organizing principles that govern the data flowing into a knowledge graph from various sources. They establish a consistent set of rules that make standardizing and synthesizing datasets possible. Ontologies are often expressed using standards such as the Web Ontology Language (OWL), which defines classes, properties, and constraints that give data shared meaning across systems.

Ontologies: The meaning

An ontology defines the shared vocabulary and conceptual model of a knowledge graph. It specifies the types of entities, the relationships between them, and the rules that give those relationships consistent meaning across systems.

Think of an ontology as the classification system of an airport: it defines aircraft types, runway designations, and communication protocols so that every system and operator interprets information consistently.

Schemas: The structure

A schema defines the structural framework of a knowledge graph. It specifies the allowed entity types, properties, and constraints to ensure data is consistently modeled and queryable across systems.

So if an ontology is the airport classification system, a schema defines what information a flight entry must include (e.g., flight number, destination, departure time) and the expected data types for each field.

Graph models and storage

So far, we’ve covered the physical parts of a knowledge graph (nodes, relationships, and triples), organizing principles (ontology), and structure (schema). To complete the picture, let’s explore how the graph model and storage impact how the knowledge graph functions.

Graph models: The representation layer

A graph model defines how data is structured and represented within a knowledge graph, determining how entities, relationships, and properties are encoded. Where a schema specifies structural constraints and an ontology defines semantic relationships, the graph model governs the data representation layer itself.

The Resource Description Framework (RDF) is a widely used graph model built entirely on triples. As a standardized, machine-readable framework designed for interoperability across systems, RDF uses globally unique identifiers, called Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs), to ensure that each entity is uniquely and consistently identified across datasets.

Storage: The persistence layer

Where you choose to store your knowledge graph has implications for its performance. Knowledge graphs are typically stored in graph-native or other non-relational databases optimized for modeling and traversing relationships, rather than relying on fixed table schemas. This enables efficient execution of complex, multi-hop queries across interconnected data and supports flexible updates as the graph evolves.

There are two primary options for graph storage: