What is YAML: Understanding the Basics

YAML, which stands for “YAML Ain't Markup Language” (originally “Yet Another Markup Language”), is a flexible and accessible data serialization language often used in configuration files, data exchanges, and automated workflows. Its minimalist style and structure make it easily readable for humans (like developers and system administrators) while still being structured enough for machine processing.

What is a YAML file?

YAML files are plain text files that store data using YAML’s indentation-based structure. Because YAML mimics natural language and uses structured whitespace, these files often look like organized lists or outlines.

Common characteristics of YAML files include:

Using the file extension .yml or .yaml

or Optionally beginning a document with three dashes ( --- )

) Using indentation and whitespace to define parent-child hierarchy

Representing most data as key-value pairs ( key: value )

) Optionally ending a document with three periods (...)

Below is a minimal GitLab CI configuration that defines a single job and stage. Even with just a few lines of YAML, you can automate useful tasks like running tests whenever code is pushed. As your workflow grows, you can easily expand this structure to include builds, deployments, and more advanced automation logic.