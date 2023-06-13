Tutorial: Android CI/CD with GitLab

Mention the word keystore and all Android developers in a 5km radius will suddenly have a small feeling of panic. Attempting to automate a CI/CD pipeline to deploy an app can be frustrating, and configuring Google Play access and code signing is at the heart of the problem.

But fear not! GitLab Mobile DevOps is here to make this process easier and faster, and I am here to guide you.

GitLab Mobile DevOps is a collection of features built right into GitLab to solve the biggest challenges mobile teams face in establishing a DevOps practice.

In this blog post, I’ll demonstrate how to set up an automated CI/CD pipeline using GitLab and fastlane.

Prerequisites

To get started, there are a few prerequisites you’ll need:

A Google Play developer account - https://play.google.com/console

Ruby and Android Studio installed on your local machine https://docs.fastlane.tools/getting-started/android/setup/

Try your hand at the iOS CI/CD for GitLab tutorial

Reference project

For this tutorial, we’ll use the Android demo project for reference: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/incubation-engineering/mobile-devops/demo-projects/android_demo.

Install fastlane

If you haven’t done so yet, the first step will be to install fastlane. Do this by creating a file in the root of your project called Gemfile . Give it the following contents:

source "https://rubygems.org" gem "fastlane"

Then, from the terminal in your project, run:

bundle install.

This command will install fastlane, and all of its related dependencies.

Initialize fastlane

Now that fastlane is installed, we can set it up for our project. Run the following command from the terminal in your project. You’ll be asked to enter your package name, so enter that. When prompted for the JSON secret file, you can skip that for now, and you can answer "no" to the questions about metadata management.

bundle exec fastlane init

Running this command will create a new folder in your project called fastlane . This folder will contain two files Appfile and Fastfile .

The Appfile contains the configuration information for the app, and the Fastfile has some sample code that we will replace later. See the fastlane docs for more information about the configuration details in the Appfile: https://docs.fastlane.tools/advanced/Appfile/.

Code signing

Next are the steps for code signing.

Create a keystore

The next step is to create a keystore and properties files for code signing. Run the following command to generate a keystore in the project root called release-keystore.jks :

keytool -genkey -v -keystore release-keystore.jks -storepass password -alias release -keypass password -keyalg RSA -keysize 2048 -validity 10000

More information is available in the keytool docs.

The next step is to create a properties file to be used by Gradle. Create a file in the project root called release-keystore.properties , with the following contents:

storeFile=../release-keystore.jks keyAlias=release keyPassword=password storePassword=password

Also, be sure to add both files to your .gitignore file so they aren't committed to version control.

Configure Gradle

Next, configure Gradle to use the newly created keystore. In the app/build.gradle file, add the following:

1. Right after the plugins section, add:

def keystoreProperties = new Properties() def keystorePropertiesFile = rootProject.file('release-keystore.properties') if (keystorePropertiesFile.exists()) { keystoreProperties.load(new FileInputStream(keystorePropertiesFile)) }

2. Before Build Types, add:

signingConfigs { release { keyAlias keystoreProperties['keyAlias'] keyPassword keystoreProperties['keyPassword'] storeFile keystoreProperties['storeFile'] ? file(keystoreProperties['storeFile']) : null storePassword keystoreProperties['storePassword'] } }

3. Lastly, add the signingConfig to the release build type:

signingConfig signingConfigs.release

Upload keystore to GitLab secure files

Next, upload your keystore files to GitLab so they can be used in CI/CD jobs.

On the top bar, select Menu > Projects and find your project. On the left sidebar, select Settings > CI/CD. In the Secure Files section, select Expand. Select Upload File. Find the file to upload, select Open, and the file upload begins immediately. The file shows up in the list when the upload is complete.

Do this for both the release-keystore.jks file and the release-keystore.properties file.

Create a CI/CD pipeline

With the configuration in place, now copy the contents of the .gitlab-ci.yml and fastlane/Fastfile below to the project.

This .gitlab-ci.yml has all the configuration needed to run the test, build, and beta jobs. The fastlane/Fastfile is an example that can be customized to specific project settings.

Note: This fastlane configuration uses plugins. See the docs for instructions on how to configure your project for fastlane plugins.

Create an app in the Google Play Console

Next, generate a build of your app locally and upload it to seed a new app entry in the Google Play Console. Run the following command locally:

bundle exec fastlane build

This command will create a signed build of the app at

build/outputs/bundle/release/app-release.aab

With the signed build ready to go, log in to the Google Play Console and create a new app and seed it with the initial build.

Configure Google Play integration

The last thing to set up is the Google Play integration in GitLab. To do so, first, create a Google service account.

Create a Google service account

Follow the instructions for setting up a service account in Google Cloud Platform and granting that account access to the project in Google Play.

Enable Google Play integration

Follow the instructions for configuring the Google Play integration by providing a package name and the JSON key file just generated for the service account.

This is a simplified CI/CD configuration that created three CI/CD jobs to run each of the lanes in fastlane on the GitLab Runners. The test and build jobs will run for all CI/CD pipelines, and the beta job will only be run on CI/CD pipelines on the main branch. The beta job is manually triggered, so you can control when the beta release is pushed to Google Play.

With these configurations in place, commit all of these changes and push them up to your project. The CI/CD pipeline will kick off, and you can see these jobs in action.