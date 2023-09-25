GitLab achieves the AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty

Published on: September 25, 2023
1 min read
The AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty demonstrates that GitLab is instrumental in helping customers implement better security while continuing to innovate.
GitLab recently achieved AWS's DevSecOps Partner Competency desigation, a sub-specialty for the AWS DevOps ISV Partner Competency category. GitLab also holds the AWS DevOps ISV Partner Competency designation. AWS's partner qualification program signifies to customers that AWS has vetted GitLab's capabilities and use cases.
According to AWS, solutions in the DevSecOps category "make it easy for customers to integrate security across every stage of the development and delivery cycles, providing rapid and contextual feedback to development, security, and ops teams." The designation comprises a validation checklist and attestation that GitLab's DevSecOps Platform meets AWS’s expectations.
GitLab's AI-powered DevSecOps platform helps organizations shift left on vulnerability remediation. At GitLab, shifting left means ensuring developers have a frictionless security defect remediation experience that enables them to immediately handle vulnerabilities in their code.
GitLab's DevSecOps Platform:
