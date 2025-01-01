BlogAWS

How to provision 100 AWS Graviton GitLab Spot Runners in 10 Minutes for $2/hour

Utilizing the GitLab HA Scaling Runner Vending Machine for AWS Automation to setup 100 GitLab runners on AWS Spot.
Authors: Darwin Sanoy, Nupur SharmaRead Post

AI/ML

Accelerate code reviews with GitLab Duo and Amazon Q

Use AI-powered agents to optimize code reviews by automatically analyzing merge requests and providing comprehensive feedback on bugs, readability, and coding standards.

Engineering

GitLab is now an Amazon Linux 2 Service Ready Partner

Being an Amazon Linux 2 Service Ready partner shows GitLab's strong commitment to AWS linux distributions.

News

Amazon Linux 2 support and distro-specific packages for GitLab

Learn how to do early testing as well as how to peg your automation to the EL 7 packages until you are able to properly integrate the changes into your automation.

Engineering

Automating container image migration from Amazon ECR to GitLab

When platform teams move their CI/CD to GitLab, migrating container images shouldn't be the bottleneck. Follow this step-by-step guide to automate the pipeline migration process.

DevSecOps

GitLab achieves the AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty

The AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty demonstrates that GitLab is instrumental in helping customers implement better security while continuing to innovate.

Engineering

Building GitLab with GitLab: How GitLab.com inspired Dedicated

Learn how the multi-tenancy SaaS solution, GitLab.com, influenced the design of the single-tenancy SaaS, GitLab Dedicated.

Engineering

How to use manual jobs with `needs:` relationships

Are you using manual jobs and needs relationship in your CI/CD pipeline? Learn more about the fix that might cause your pipeline to behave differently.

AI/ML

DevSecOps + Agentic AI: Now on GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate on AWS

Start using AI-powered, DevSecOps-enhanced agents in your AWS GitLab Self-Managed Ultimate instance. Enjoy the benefits of GitLab Duo and Amazon Q in your organization.

Engineering

Get started with GitLab EKS Fargate Runners in 1 hour and zero code, Iteration 1

This detailed tutorial answers the question of how to leverage Amazon's AWS Fargate container technology for GitLab Runners.

