GitLab Duo with Amazon Q: Agentic AI optimized for AWS generally available

Published on: April 17, 2025
The comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform combined with the deepest set of cloud computing capabilities speeds dev cycles, increases automation, and improves code quality.
Today, we're excited to announce the general availability of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, delivering agentic AI throughout the software development lifecycle for AWS customers. GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, based on GitLab Ultimate, includes many familiar features such as code completion, code explanation, code generation, chat, and vulnerability explanation and resolution – all of which are now powered by Amazon Q. It is available with a Self-Managed deployment model for customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
With Amazon Q's agents directly embedded into GitLab's DevSecOps platform, developers maintain their familiar development environment while gaining powerful AI capabilities. The result is a frictionless experience that helps accelerate development cycles, reduce manual effort, and enhance code quality.
“Participating in the early access program for GitLab Duo with Amazon Q has given us a glimpse into its transformative potential for our development workflows,” said Osmar Alonso, DevOps Engineer, Volkswagen Digital Solutions. “Even in its early stages, we saw how the deeper integration with autonomous agents could streamline our process, from code commit to production. We're excited to see how this technology empowers our team to focus on innovation and accelerate our digital transformation."
By combining agentic AI with secure, reliable cloud infrastructure, GitLab and AWS bring built-in security, scale, and reliability to complex customer environments, enabling them to realize the following benefits:
Unified developer experience for streamlined development
Developers can interact with Amazon Q through the GitLab Duo Chat interface from their preferred IDE or the GitLab web interface. This eliminates the need for context switching in other tools and helps developers stay focused on the project that they’re working on.
One solution for the entire software development lifecycle
Code suggestions and optimizations leverage AWS-specific patterns and practices, while testing tools understand AWS service interactions and dependencies. A common data store across all stages provides essential context to AI agents, enabling complete visibility and traceability for relevant actions.
Secure development with enterprise-grade guardrails
End-to-end security and compliance are built directly into the development platform with guardrails that help reduce risk without impeding velocity. This secure software development approach enforces transparency and auditability through AI agents while seamlessly integrating with AWS security services and compliance frameworks.
Here are five initial use cases we’re targeting to help teams build secure software faster with agentic AI:
Watch GitLab Duo with Amazon Q in action:
Get the benefits of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q today
GitLab's unified, AI-powered DevSecOps platform with Amazon Q's advanced AI capabilities provides AWS customers with a solution that transforms how teams build and deploy software. To learn more about GitLab Duo with Amazon Q visit us at an upcoming AWS Summit in a city near you or reach out to your GitLab representative.
