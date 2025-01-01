BlogDevSecOps platform

10 best practices for using AI-powered GitLab Duo Chat

Explore tips and tricks for integrating GitLab Duo Chat into your AI-powered DevSecOps workflows. Plus, expert advice on how to refine chat prompts for the best results.
Recent posts

Security

3 signs your team is ready to uplevel security controls in GitLab

Learn when to upgrade your GitLab security practices, from permission management to compliance adherence. Discover key features in GitLab Premium that scale with your team.

Product

4 ways to accelerate embedded development with GitLab

Learn how automated hardware testing, standard builds, collaborative workflows, and integrated compliance eliminate bottlenecks in firmware development.

Product

5 GitLab Premium features to help your team scale

Explore how GitLab Premium boosts team collaboration and productivity, enabling organizations to scale with streamlined workflows and advanced capabilities.

Product

A guide to the breaking changes in GitLab 18.0

Prepare now for the removals in our upcoming major release. Assess your impact and then review the mitigation steps provided in the documentation to ensure a smooth transition to GitLab 18.0.

Bulletin Board

A guide to the high-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0

Find, assess, and mitigate the impact of deprecations and breaking changes in this year’s major release.

AI/ML

Accelerate code reviews with GitLab Duo and Amazon Q

Use AI-powered agents to optimize code reviews by automatically analyzing merge requests and providing comprehensive feedback on bugs, readability, and coding standards.

AI/ML

Agentic AI guides and resources

Learn everything you need to know about agentic AI, including what it is, how it works, why it levels up your DevSecOps environment, and best practices for implementation.

Product

AI-native GitLab Premium: Transform higher education software development

The DevSecOps platform's enterprise-grade features for academic workflows, data protection, and support ensure better collaboration, security, and efficiency.

AI/ML

AI-powered growth: Transform every stage of software delivery

Find out how the latest developments in the GitLab AI-powered DevSecOps Platform boost efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle.

