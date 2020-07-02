How to build a compliance program with ease

Published on: July 2, 2020
5 min read
Compliance audits should not cause headaches. Learn how building compliance programs and carrying compliance audits effectively using GitLab.
The implimentation of a compliance program requires organizations to adopt processes that help comply with regulatory and legal requirements. GitLab makes it easy to wrestle the "compliance beast" but to understand what that really means it helps to take a look at this very complex and challenging area.
Compliance processes are often costly, manual and cumbersome to implement and maintain. Even organizations that are advanced in compliance maturity still maintain compliance processes within spreadsheets, file storage systems (such as Google Drives or Dropbox) and emails, making wading through the documentation required to prove compliance extremely painful.
Further compounding this pain is the number of third party applications an organization uses to operate its business. The use of these tools and services add complexity because they’re all subject to the underlying policies and procedures the company has established. This means auditing not just your own organization’s processes, but those of your vendors.
However, compliance is essential. With regulatory scrutiny being high, increasing cyber security breaches and the high costs of non compliance manifesting in the form of revenue loss, business disruptions, fines, damage to brand image, impacted stock prices and so on - the need for compliance is not lost on organizations. In fact, non compliance penalties can be much lower when an organization can demonstrate the presence of an effective compliance program.
In spite of organizations acknowledging the importance of compliance, achieving an effective compliance program seems elusive.
Currently, there is a lot of administrative overhead associated with compliance. The task that gives most compliance professionals a headache is finding the documentation or evidence they need. With most organizations still using a combination of spreadsheets, drives and emails to manage their compliance programs and the added complexity of demonstrating compliance within their third-party tools or services, it is increasingly difficult for compliance teams to scale.
It can be even more daunting trying to keep track of the growing regulatory compliance requirements and internal controls to manage these requirements. In the cases where organizations have introduced additional Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) tools within their organizations, these tools are not integrated into their development and operational tools - thereby creating yet another compliance silo.
Development and operations teams perceive compliance-related activities as slowing down their velocity, creating an inherent friction with the compliance teams, thereby making compliance processes even slower and less effective.
Any well defined compliance program requires internal controls that allow:
Any compliance program that does not bring together all of these controls incurs the administrative overhead of maintenance. Organizations often run the risk of overspending on a disparate set of tools, creating data silos resulting in them being no better than when they started their compliance process.
Being a single application where developers, security and operations professionals congregate, GitLab is well positioned to automate your compliance processes to answer questions that may arise from your auditors or leadership teams.
Learn more about our Compliance Solution here.
Our vision for Compliance Management is strong. Watch Matt Gonzales, Senior Product Manager for the compliance group, talk about our vision.
Consider joining the Compliance Special Interest Group to help shape our direction for compliance management within GitLab.
Cover image by joaosilas on Unsplash
