How to create a Kubernetes cluster on Amazon EKS in GitLab

Published on: March 9, 2020
A Kubernetes tutorial: Create clusters in a few clicks with GitLab and Amazon EKS.
Kubernetes has created a whole new world for running infrastructure at scale. With the right setup, an application can go from serving a few users to millions effortlessly. Setting up Kubernetes can be tasking and can require a lot of expertise to put all the pieces together. You’ll need to set up virtual or bare metal machines to use as nodes and manage SSL certificates, networking, load balancers, and many other moving parts.
The introduction of Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) was widely applauded as it streamlines the abstraction of the complexities in an environment most organizations are already familiar with and on a provider they already trust. Amazon EKS makes creating and managing Kubernetes clusters easier with more granular controls around security and straightforward policies of how resources are used.
GitLab strives to increase developer productivity by automating repetitive tasks and allowing developers to focus on business logic. We recently introduced support for auto-creating Kubernetes clusters on Amazon EKS. In a few clicks with the right permissions, you’ll have a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on Amazon EKS. It doesn’t stop there however – GitLab also gives you the power to achieve the following use cases and more :
To show you how easy it is to create an Amazon EKS cluster from GitLab, the rest of this tutorial will walk you through the steps of the integration, starting with a one-time setup of necessary resources on AWS.
First, we need to create a “provision" role and a “service” role on AWS to grant GitLab access to your AWS resources and set up the necessary permissions to create and manage EKS clusters. You only need to perform these steps once and you can reuse them anytime you want to perform another integration or create more clusters.
To grant GitLab access to your AWS resources, a “provision role” is required. Let’s create one:
Access GitLab Kubernetes Integration Page by clicking on the ”Kubernetes” menu for groups and Operations > Kubernetes menu for projects and click the “Add Kubernetes Cluster” button.
Select “Amazon EKS” in the options provided under the “Create new cluster on EKS” tab.
You are provided with an Account and External ID to use for authentication. Make note of these values to be used in a later step.
Open IAM Management Console in another tab and click on “Create Role”
Click on the “Another AWS account” tab and provide the Account and External ID obtained from GitLab and click Next to set permissions as shown below:
On the permissions page, click on “Create policy.” This will open a new tab where you can set either of the permissions below using JSON:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"autoscaling:*",
"cloudformation:*",
"ec2:*",
"eks:*",
"iam:*",
"ssm:*"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
This gives GitLab full access to create and manage resources, as seen in the image below:
If you prefer limited permission, you can give GitLab the ability to create resources, but not delete them with the JSON snippet below. The drawback here is if an error is encountered during the creation process, changes will not be rolled back and you must remove resources manually. You can do this by deleting the relevant CloudFormation stack.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"autoscaling:CreateAutoScalingGroup",
"autoscaling:DescribeAutoScalingGroups",
"autoscaling:DescribeScalingActivities",
"autoscaling:UpdateAutoScalingGroup",
"autoscaling:CreateLaunchConfiguration",
"autoscaling:DescribeLaunchConfigurations",
"cloudformation:CreateStack",
"cloudformation:DescribeStacks",
"ec2:AuthorizeSecurityGroupEgress",
"ec2:AuthorizeSecurityGroupIngress",
"ec2:RevokeSecurityGroupEgress",
"ec2:RevokeSecurityGroupIngress",
"ec2:CreateSecurityGroup",
"ec2:createTags",
"ec2:DescribeImages",
"ec2:DescribeKeyPairs",
"ec2:DescribeRegions",
"ec2:DescribeSecurityGroups",
"ec2:DescribeSubnets",
"ec2:DescribeVpcs",
"eks:CreateCluster",
"eks:DescribeCluster",
"iam:AddRoleToInstanceProfile",
"iam:AttachRolePolicy",
"iam:CreateRole",
"iam:CreateInstanceProfile",
"iam:CreateServiceLinkedRole",
"iam:GetRole",
"iam:ListRoles",
"iam:PassRole",
"ssm:GetParameters"
],
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
The image below visualizes what permissions are granted:
Once the policy is created, return to the “Create Role” browser tab and refresh to see the policy we created listed. Select the policy and click “Next.”
In the Tags section, we don’t need to set any Tags, except if it’s required in your organization. Let’s proceed to Review.
Specify a Name for your new Role. You will see the policy we created listed under policies and click “Create Role” to complete the process.
Click on the new Role you created in the list of Roles to view its details. You may have to search for it in the list of Roles if it’s not listed in the first view. Copy the Role ARN provided – we will need it on the GitLab Kubernetes Integration page.
The Service Role is required to allow Amazon EKS and the Kubernetes control plane to manage AWS resources on your behalf.
In the IAM Management Console, click on “Create Role” and select the “AWS service” tab.
Select EKS in the list of services and Use Cases as shown below and click Next.
You will notice the “AmazonEKSClusterPolicy” and “AmazonEKSServicePolicy” permissions are selected; these are all we need. Click through the Tags step and create if necessary, then click Next to get to the Review step. Click “Create Role” to complete the process.
This is the easy part! As mentioned earlier, you only need to create the Provision and Service role once if you don’t already have them in your organization’s AWS setup. You can reuse the roles for other integrations or cluster creations.
Return to the GitLab Kubernetes Integration page and provide the Role ARN of the Provision Role we created earlier and click “Authenticate with AWS.”
Once authenticated, you’ll have a page to set the parameters needed to set up your cluster as shown in the image below and click on “Create Kubernetes Cluster” to let GitLab do its magic!
The parameters you’ll need to provide are:
* denotes the cluster will be used for deployments to all environments.
The cluster creation process will take approximately 10 minutes. Once done you can proceed to install some predefined applications. At the very least, you need to install the following:
To make use of Auto Review Apps and Auto Deploy stages of AutoDevOps, you will need to specify a Base Domain name with a wild card DNS pointing to the Ingress Endpoint generated when you Install Ingress in the list of predefined apps.
In this tutorial, we looked at how GitLab integrates with Amazon EKS, allowing Kubernetes clusters to be created easily from the GitLab UI after setting the right permissions. As we’ve seen, developer productivity is greatly improved by no longer having to manually set up clusters. Also, the same cluster can be used for multiple projects when Amazon EKS is integrated with GitLab at the Group and Instance levels, thus making onboarding new projects a breeze. After integration, the possibilities of what developers can achieve is enormous.
In the next part of this tutorial, we will look at how to deploy your applications on an Amazon EKS cluster using AutoDevOps.
