New names for GitLab self-managed pricing tiers

Published on April 20, 2018
5 min read
Understand GitLab's pricing tiers and know which features your subscription gives you access to.
Note: We've continued to iterate on our platform and pricing model since this blog post was published in 2018. To see what's new (including everything from security and container-focused capabilities to guest users), check out our platform, pricing, and why GitLab pages.
At GitLab, iteration is one of our ore values. We’ve recently iterated on the names of our self-managed pricing tiers, so Marcia and I got together and wrote this post to catch you up on the current options. We’ll explain each tier, and share how to figure out which features your subscription gives you access to.
To use GitLab, you have two options:
With GitLab self-managed, you deploy your own GitLab instance on-premises or in the cloud. From bare metal to Kubernetes, you can install GitLab almost anywhere. GitLab self-managed has both free and paid options: Core, Starter, Premium, and Ultimate.
You can see a full list of features in each self-managed tier on the self-managed feature comparison page. For more details on storage amounts and CI/CD minutes per month, see our pricing page.
GitLab.com is hosted, managed, and administered by GitLab, Inc., with free and paid options for individuals and teams: Free, Bronze, Silver, and Gold.
To support the open source community and encourage the development of open source projects, GitLab grants access to Gold features for all GitLab.com public projects, regardless of the subscription.
You can see a full list of features in each GitLab.com tier on the GitLab.com feature comparison page.
We develop GitLab from two repositories, one for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and another for GitLab Enterprise Edition (EE):
GitLab EE grants you access to features by installing a license key. You can also install GitLab EE and run it for free without a license key which will give you access to the same features as CE. This makes it easier to upgrade later on.
Visit the CE vs EE page to see which GitLab installation method to choose.
GitLab Core contains all of the open source features of GitLab. Whether you are running GitLab CE or GitLab EE without a license key, you'll get access to the same Core features. The proprietary features of EE are unlocked by purchasing a license key.
Tiers are additive:
Questions, comments? Let us know what you think below.
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps PlatformGet free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert