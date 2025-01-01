Bloginside GitLab

GitLab named Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Orchestration 2019

We're happy to share that GitLab is a Challenger in Gartner's 2019 ARO Magic Quadrant
Author: William ChiaRead Post

Recent posts

News

Highlights from 2019

2019 was a big year for GitLab! We look back on our achievements and growth from the past year.

Unfiltered

5 Leadership Lessons as Product Design Manager

Shortly after my promotion to Staff Product Designer, I was given the opportunity to act as Product Design Manager for CI/CD. These are some of the lessons I learned on design leadership at GitLab.

Security

A deep dive into the Security Analyst persona

See how we created our new Security Analyst persona, and how we are already putting it to use.

Engineering

Update: Why GitLab uses a single codebase for Community and Enterprise editions

Dive into our decision to switch GitLab over to a single codebase as we review some of the benefits and challenges. Learn more here!

News

A special farewell from GitLab’s Dmitriy Zaporozhets

A message from GitLab's co-founders

Insights

A tale of two file editors

How UX Research revealed unexpected patterns in how people use two GitLab file editors: the single-file editor and the Web IDE.

Culture

Use your uniqueness as a superpower and other advice for women seeking careers in tech

GitLab's Women's Team Member Resource Group shares tips on how to make a mark in this industry.

Culture

How async and all-remote make Agile simpler

Engineers at GitLab and IssueTrak share their tips on adopting Agile while working remotely.

Security

Agile iteration: My unique onboarding experience at GitLab

How I learned to iterate quickly during my first week at GitLab.

