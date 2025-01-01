2019 was a big year for GitLab! We look back on our achievements and growth from the past year.
Shortly after my promotion to Staff Product Designer, I was given the opportunity to act as Product Design Manager for CI/CD. These are some of the lessons I learned on design leadership at GitLab.
See how we created our new Security Analyst persona, and how we are already putting it to use.
Dive into our decision to switch GitLab over to a single codebase as we review some of the benefits and challenges. Learn more here!
How UX Research revealed unexpected patterns in how people use two GitLab file editors: the single-file editor and the Web IDE.
GitLab's Women's Team Member Resource Group shares tips on how to make a mark in this industry.
Engineers at GitLab and IssueTrak share their tips on adopting Agile while working remotely.
