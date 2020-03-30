The GPG key used to sign GitLab package repositories' metadata is changing

GitLab uses a Packagecloud instance to distribute official omnibus-gitlab and gitlab-runner packages. To ensure integrity of packages shipped through this instance, the metadata of the various apt and yum repositories managed in this instance are signed using a GPG key, in addition to the packages themselves being signed by a separate key.

The current key used for the metadata signing, with the fingerprint 1A4C 919D B987 D435 9396 38B9 1421 9A96 E15E 78F , is set to expire on Apr. 15, 2020. So, GitLab is rotating this GPG key in favor of a newer one which will be active for another two years. The GPG fingerprint of this new key is F640 3F65 44A3 8863 DAA0 B6E0 3F01 618A 5131 2F3F . Please check the official documentation for more details on the key.

When will it be changed?

The key will be changed on Apr. 6, 2020.

What does this mean for existing users?

Any existing users who have already configured these repositories in their machines (using any method that uses packages.gitlab.com like the curl script mentioned in the GitLab installation page or gitlab-runner installation docs) will be affected and will be unable to fetch packages from these repositories after the key is changed until they install the new public key. This is because once the GPG key is changed, the metadata will be signed with the new key, and because the user doesn't have the corresponding public key, apt / yum will fail to verify the integrity of these repositories and will not fetch packages from them.

What does this mean for new users?

For users who are configuring the repositories for the first time, the curl script to install repositories will automatically fetch the new key – so new users who are configuring repositories for the first time after the switch are unaffected and do not need to do anything beyond following official installation docs.

What should I do?

If you have already configured GitLab repositories on your machine before Apr. 6, 2020, please check out the official documentation on how to fetch and add the new key to your machine.

If you are a new user, there is nothing specific for you to do other than follow the GitLab installation page or the gitlab-runner installation docs.

I still have problems, what do I do?

Please open an issue in the omnibus-gitlab issue tracker.