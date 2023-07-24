How DevSecOps drives business success

DevSecOps is an evolution of DevOps — but it’s more than just adding the word “Security” in between "Development" and "Operations." It's about bringing everyone into the security team and building security into the entire software development lifecycle. Although DevSecOps is likely talked about more in coding circles than in boardrooms, the benefits of DevSecOps extend to the entire organization, helping teams deliver software faster without sacrificing quality or security.

But what exactly are the business benefits of DevSecOps? In this blog post, we'll dive into the top ways DevSecOps can help organizations drive business results and ROI.

Want to dig deeper into the basics of DevSecOps and how to use it to drive business success? Download our guide to learn more.

How DevSecOps can benefit businesses

Here are a few of the ways adopting DevSecOps can benefit a business:

Moving to a single platform reduces money spent on toolchain licenses and management

Focusing on security helps secure the business and its customers

Increasing productivity leads to faster time to market, which means staying ahead of competitors

Increasing security enables DevOps teams to identify issues that could ultimately hurt the brand and break customer and partner trust

Catching and fixing security vulnerabilities reduces legal liability connected to breaches

Having DevOps teams work cross-functionally in a single tool fosters collaboration in the software development team and across the entire company

Managing access controls, policies, and audits in one platform eases and promotes compliance

Unifying with a platform makes it easier to be cloud agnostic, which makes a company more resistant to vendor outages

Increasing visibility into every component in the software supply chain boosts security and reliability

Automating scanning takes human error out of the equation by reducing the chances of having vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit

How DevSecOps drives ROI

“Central for any executive is ROI and if a decision will bring their business forward or backward,” says Ayoub Fandi, senior field security engineer at GitLab. “A DevSecOps platform brings all of the features, security tools, and automation of DevSecOps together in a single app so there’s no buying, stitching, and maintaining a complicated jumble of tools. It also means a company isn’t paying for all of those licensing costs, subscription fees, and maintenance expenses. Each year, companies spend more and more on technology, so if they can find a way to reduce their spending on that, it’ll be very welcome to executives.”

By helping protect a company’s brand, enabling the organization to stay ahead in a competitive field and remain compliant, and giving executives visibility over what’s causing slowdowns or increasing velocity, DevSecOps can be a valuable business tool.

What is a DevSecOps platform?

A comprehensive DevSecOps platform brings all of the features, security controls, and automation of DevSecOps together in one end-to-end application, so there’s no buying and supporting a complicated jumble of tools.

“If I were in a company’s buying seat, I would be looking at DevSecOps,” says Fandi. “Executives want to worry less about compliance issues and security breaches that could have a big impact on their revenue, their ability to grow the company, and customers’ confidence in doing business with them. With DevSecOps, they can worry less about all of that.”

Explore how DevSecOps and a DevSecOps platform can help organizations save money, boost competitiveness, increase security, and more. Download our comprehensive guide to get started.