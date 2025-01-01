BlogDevSecOps

Browse articles that include the DevSecOps tag

3 GitLab features to level up DevSecOps workflows

Fix broken pipelines faster, better understand security vulnerabilities, and filter out false positives with our latest platform improvements.
Author: Salman LadhaRead Post

Recent posts

Security

3 tips to improve your security risk management program

Establishing a security risk management program is more than just checking the compliance box. Here are a few ways to help better protect information and support strategic decision-making.

Security

5 things to know from our LinkedIn Live Security Deep Dive

Security experts and product leaders offered their take on new developments in application security and the latest from GitLab 17.5.

Security

7 steps to enhance application security without slowing developer velocity

Learn how to incrementally enable scanning to successfully shift-left security while keeping development at pace.

DevSecOps

7 tips on how to successfully talk to execs about DevSecOps

If you want to begin using DevSecOps to improve software development, you need to get business executives behind your plan. Here are tips to do just that.

AI/ML

A developer's guide to building an AI security governance framework

Learn the strategies and practices to adopt for secure and responsible development and use of AI.

Security

Achieve SLSA Level 2 compliance with GitLab

Compliance mandates call for controls to prevent software tampering, improve integrity of builds and artifacts, and support attestation. Here's how GitLab can help.

Security

How to action security vulnerabilities in GitLab Premium

Learn step-by-step how to process detected vulnerabilities and spawn merge request approval rules from critical vulnerabilities.

AI/ML

How AI-assisted code suggestions will advance DevSecOps

In this second blog in our ‘Future of AI/ML in DevSecOps’ series, find out the impact of AI Assisted code suggestions on the software development lifecycle.

Company

Announcing GitLab for DevSecOps

GitLab brings development, security, and operations into a single application.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert