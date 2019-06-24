What went down at the Q2'2019 GitLab Hackathon

The GitLab community gathered on May 29-30 for the Q2 Hackathon, and I was again excited to see new contributors participating. We also had more people joining the tutorial sessions and watching the recordings on the Hackathon playlist. I was surprised when one of the community members told me he joined the kickoff session when it was past 1am his time!

So what did we accomplish?

Even though the Hackathon was during a holiday week in many countries, 44 merge requests (MRs) were submitted and more than 30 of these MRs were merged within two weeks of the event. One of the things we did during this recent Hackathon was to maintain a list of suggested issues, and one of the issues was picked up shortly after it was discussed during the GitLab Monitor tutorial session. Now, that's what I call just-in-time hacking.

Hackathon prizes

Similar to past events, everyone who had MRs merged will receive a token of our appreciation for their contribution. During the Q2 Hackathon, 18 people had their MRs merged and we decided to award a second place prize along with the grand prize based on the number of MRs merged. I'm happy to announce that we have a tie for the second place with Michel Engelen and Marc Schwede who both had three MRs merged. The grand prize winner goes to Marcel Amirault (a former MVP), with nine merged MRs.

Thanks and congratulations to everyone!

When is the next Hackathon?

Some of the feedback I received was a suggestion to release future Hackathon dates earlier, so I'm happy to announce that the Q3 Hackathon will take place on August 28-29. It is already advertised on the Hackathon page with a new countdown clock. Please look out for more announcements as we get closer to the next Hackathon date. Also, if you have any suggestions for the Q3 Hackathon please feel free to bring them to the GitLab Contributors Gitter.

How do I get started with contributing?

A good place to start is the Contributing to GitLab page, where you can learn how you can contribute to GitLab code, documentation, translation, and UX design.

If you have any questions, you are always welcome to reach me at [email protected].

"GitLab application screengrab" by Pankaj Patel on Unsplash