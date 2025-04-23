Solving complex challenges with GitLab Duo Workflow

As a Customer Success Manager (CSM), I often face complex challenges that require quick, efficient, and innovative solutions. Recently, one of my enterprise customers encountered an issue with Helm chart limits in the GitLab package registry. At GitLab, we are committed to dogfooding our DevSecOps platform, so I turned to GitLab Duo Workflow, our secure, agentic AI offering that is currently in private beta.

Agentic AI represents the next evolution of generative AI, designed to go beyond single-task automation, such as code completion or test generation. While generative AI focuses on creating content based on specific prompts, agentic AI introduces a level of autonomy and context awareness, enabling it to perform complex, multi-step workflows. This advanced AI operates as a capable assistant that understands the broader goals of a task, plans intermediate steps, and executes them efficiently.

Agentic AI, more specifically Duo Workflow, has transformed how I approach problem-solving as a CSM. Here's how I used Duo Workflow to resolve a real-world challenge and deliver value to my customer.

Addressing Helm chart limits in the GitLab package registry

The customer was dealing with a hardcoded limit for Helm charts in the GitLab package registry, which wasn’t flexible enough for their needs. They required a solution that allowed administrators to configure limits dynamically through the Admin UI. Addressing this issue was critical to maintaining their workflow efficiency and satisfaction.

How I leveraged GitLab Duo Workflow

To craft an effective solution, I leveraged Duo Workflow, a game-changer for brainstorming and strategizing with agentic AI.

My prompt was:

I am working on the following issue [insert issue number] and would like to resolve it. We have developed the following strategy: Implement the feature as an application setting in the Admin UI, rather than using a configuration file approach. Utilize the existing package_registry jsonb column in the application settings table. Add a new key to this JSON structure to store the Helm chart limit. Create a new section in the Admin UI (/admin/application_settings/ci_cd#js-package-settings) for “specific limits for each format”. This will require some design work to determine how to best display the setting. Add a number field in this new section to allow administrators to set the Helm chart limit. Update the backend logic in the Helm package registry (app/finders/packages/helm/packages_finder.rb) to use this new application setting instead of the hardcoded limit. Please organize your updates into Frontend and Backend changes. Additionally, could you check if there are any specific requirements when adding a new column to the application settings table?

This prompt laid out a clear plan, enabling Duo Workflow to provide structured recommendations and actionable insights. The strategy developed was straightforward yet impactful. The changes were structured into frontend and backend tasks, ensuring clear separation and collaboration.

Results

After implementing the solution together with Duo Workflow, I submitted a merge request, which was successfully merged and became available in GitLab 17.10!

The result? A flexible, user-friendly way for administrators to configure Helm chart limits, significantly enhancing the customer’s experience and aligning with their operational goals.

The customer is thrilled to have this functionality available as it provides them with the flexibility and control they need to streamline their workflows. What’s even more exciting is that it only took me hours to complete the implementation, compared to the days I initially estimated, thanks to Duo Workflow. As someone without prior development experience in GitLab, this was a huge win!

This experience taught me the immense potential of AI tools like GitLab Duo. By combining human expertise with AI-driven insights, we can address even the most complex challenges effectively. As a CSM, leveraging such tools streamlines problem-solving and strengthens trust and partnership with customers.

Delivering value

GitLab Duo Workflow empowered me to tackle a complex technical issue head-on and find a solution that exceeded customer expectations. If you'd like to try Duo Workflow in your development environment, please sign up for our private beta waitlist.

