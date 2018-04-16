Telstra Ventures invests in GitLab to boost innovation and collaboration

Telstra Ventures, the investment arm of Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company, has chosen to invest in GitLab for our open core DevOps philosophy that supports the entire development and operations lifecycle.

“Customers are increasingly demanding better digital experiences, and DevOps is becoming the leading way for companies to develop, deliver, and support applications that drive great customer experiences,” said Mark Sherman, Managing Director at Telstra Ventures. “One of the reasons we decided to invest is because GitLab is committed to continuously improving its application, which is key to helping companies rapidly take their best ideas from development to market.”

We believe that a collaborative environment is necessary to take your best ideas to market. We know from our 2018 Global Developer Report that a collaborative environment is important to you (94 percent of respondents said so!), but that visibility and transparency has some catching up to do. In addition, 55 percent of respondents are still using at least five tools for their development processes and 62 percent of respondents acknowledged losing time due to context switching between tools on a typical work day. This isn’t a good use of anyone’s time, which is why it’s our mission to deliver a single application that meets everyone’s needs.

Our focus on a collaborative approach gives development, quality assurance, security, and operations teams the ability to concurrently work on the same project within a single application and to see the entire workflow from their own point of view. The same information’s all there – just presented in a way that’s relevant to each team. We published a blog post last year with more details of our DevOps vision. This investment from Telstra is affirmation that we’re on the right track and will help accelerate our progress towards realizing this vision.

“We look forward to partnering with Telstra to support its large application team and to aid the company in its vision of connecting people through technology,” said Sid Sijbrandij, our CEO and co-founder. “DevOps is increasingly being adopted by organizations around the globe to radically improve productivity and the pace at which software moves from idea to market.”

As the only single software application that supports the entire DevOps lifecycle, GitLab is built from the ground up to enable collaboration amongst teams adopting the methodology. We’re happy that Telstra believes in our vision and our capability to enable software development teams to achieve faster DevOps lifecycles.