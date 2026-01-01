Shift left security: A complete guide

“Shift left security” means conducting security testing earlier in the software development lifecycle. Traditional DevOps follows a linear flow: plan, code, build, test, deploy, monitor. Security testing typically occurs after the build stage, which delays issue detection.

Shifting left moves security into the planning and coding phases. Since no product exists to test during these stages, teams use security modeling to anticipate vulnerabilities and reduce issues before they compound.

Understanding shift left security

Shift‑left security means weaving security and quality checks into everyday development, not just at the end. In practice, teams run static application security testing (SAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning inside automated pipelines and sometimes directly in the IDE.

This DevSecOps approach transforms security from reactive gatekeeping into proactive, continuous risk reduction supported by security automation.