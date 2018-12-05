Introducing Patroni as the Postgres Failover Manager on GitLab.com

Upcoming Maintenance Windows for Patroni Deployment

We are writing this post to let our community know we are planning on performing the work necessary to deploy Patroni as the Postgres Failover Manager on GitLab.com over two weekends: a dry-run to test our migration plan and tools on Saturday, Dec 8, 2018, and the actual deployment on Saturday, December 15, 2018.

During the maintenance windows, the following services will be unavailable:

SaaS website (GitLab.com will be offline, but about.gitlab.com and docs.gitlab.com will still be available)

Git ssh

Git https

registry

CI/CD

Pages

Maintenance Window - Dry run - Saturday, December 8 at 13:00 UTC

We will perform testing and validation of our deployment procedures and tools during this maintenance window to do final readiness checks. This maintenance window should last 30 minutes.

Maintenance Window - Actual Cutover - Saturday, December 15 at 13:00 UTC

On the day of the cutover, we are planning to start at 13:00 UTC. The time window for GitLab.com to be in maintenance is currently planned to be 30 minutes. Should any times for this change, we will be updating on the channels listed below. When this window is completed GitLab.com will be running Patroni.