Published on December 5, 2018
1 min read
GitLab.com is introducing Patroni as the Postgres Failover Manager on GitLab.com.
We are writing this post to let our community know we are planning on performing the work necessary to deploy Patroni as the Postgres Failover Manager on GitLab.com over two weekends: a dry-run to test our migration plan and tools on Saturday, Dec 8, 2018, and the actual deployment on Saturday, December 15, 2018.
During the maintenance windows, the following services will be unavailable:
We will perform testing and validation of our deployment procedures and tools during this maintenance window to do final readiness checks. This maintenance window should last 30 minutes.
On the day of the cutover, we are planning to start at 13:00 UTC. The time window for GitLab.com to be in maintenance is currently planned to be 30 minutes. Should any times for this change, we will be updating on the channels listed below. When this window is completed GitLab.com will be running Patroni.
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps PlatformGet free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert