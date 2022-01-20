How we made Git fetch performance improvements in 2021, part 1

Published on: January 20, 2022
Our Scalability team tackled a server CPU utilization issue. Here's the first part of a detailed look at performance improvements we made for Git fetch.
In this post we look back on a series of projects from the Scalability team that improved GitLab server-side efficiency for serving Git fetch traffic. In the benchmark described below we saw a 9x reduction in GitLab server CPU utilization. Most of the performance comes from the Gitaly pack-objects cache, which has proven very effective at reducing the Gitaly server load caused by highly concurrent CI pipelines.
These changes are not user-visible but they benefit the stability and availability of GitLab.com. If you manage a GitLab instance yourself you may want to enable the pack-objects cache on your instance too.
We discuss how we achieved these improvements in part 2.
Within the GitLab application, Gitaly is the component that acts as a remote procedure call (RPC) server for Git repositories. On GitLab.com, repositories are stored on persistent disks attached to dedicated Gitaly servers, and the rest of the application accesses repositories by making RPC calls to Gitaly.
In 2020 we encountered several incidents on GitLab.com caused by the fact that
our Gitaly server infrastructure could not
handle
the Git fetch traffic generated by CI on our own main repository,
gitlab-org/gitlab. The only reason the situation at the time worked
was because we had a custom CI caching solution for
gitlab-org/gitlab only, commonly referred to as the "CI pre-clone
script".
The CI pre-clone script was an implementation of the clone bundle CI fetching strategy. We had originally set up the CI pre-clone script one year earlier, in December 2019. It consisted of two parts.
gitlab-org/gitlab, pack up the
result into a tarball, and upload it to a known Google Cloud
Storage bucket.
gitlab-org/gitlab project settings, that was
injected into each
gitlab-org/gitlab CI job. This shell script
would download and extract the latest tarball from the known URL.
After that the CI job did an incremental Git fetch, relative to the
tarball contents, to retrieve the actual CI pipeline commit.
This system was very effective. Our CI pipelines run against shallow
Git clones of
gitlab-org/gitlab, which require over 100MB of data to
be transfered per CI job. Because of the CI pre-clone script, the
amount of Git data per job was closer to 1MB. The rest of the data was
already there because of the tarball. The amount of repository data
downloaded by each CI job stayed the same, but only 1% of this data
had to come from a Gitaly server. This saved a lot of computation and
bandwidth on the Gitaly server hosting
gitlab-org/gitlab.
Although this solution worked well, it had a number of downsides.
gitlab-org/gitlab.
gitlab-org/gitlab.
exit statement in the wrong place, and all
gitlab-org/gitlab
builds started silently using stale checkouts left behind by other
pipelines.
gitlab-org/gitlab. Such
outages are rare but they do happen.
The biggest issue really was that one year on, the CI pre-clone script had not evolved from a custom one-off solution into an easy to use feature for everyone.
We solved this problem by building the pack-objects cache, which we will describe in more detail in the next blog post. Unlike the CI pre-clone script, which was a separate component, the pack-objects cache sits inside Gitaly. It is always on, for all repositories and all users on GitLab.com. If you run your own GitLab server you can also use the pack-objects cache, but you do have to turn it on first.
To illustrate what has changed we have created a benchmark. We set up a GitLab
server with a clone of
gitlab-org/gitlab on it, and we configured a
client machine to perform 20 simultaneous shallow clones of the same commit using Git HTTP.[^ssh] This
simulates having a CI pipeline with 20 parallel jobs. The pack data is
about 87MB so in terms of bandwidth, we are transferring
20 * 87 = 1740MB of data.
[^ssh]: As of GitLab 14.6, Git HTTP is 3x more CPU-efficient on the server than Git SSH. We are working on improving the efficiency of Git SSH in GitLab. We prioritized optimizing Git HTTP because that is what GitLab CI uses.
We did this experiment with two GitLab servers. Both were Google
Compute Engine
c2-standard-8 virtual machines with 8 CPU cores and
32GB RAM. The operating system was Ubuntu 20.04 and we installed
GitLab using our Omnibus packages.
The 30-second Perf flamegraph below was captured at 99Hz across all CPU's.
Source: SVG
/etc/gitlab/gitlab.rb:
gitaly['pack_objects_cache_enabled'] = true
Source: SVG
Server CPU profile distribution:
|Value
|Before
|After
|Benchmark run time
|27s
|7.5s
|
git profile samples
|18 552
|923
|
gitaly samples (Git RPC server process)
|1 247
|331
|
gitaly-hooks samples (pack-objects cache client)
|
gitlab-workhorse samples (application HTTP frontend)
|1 057
|237
|
nginx samples (main HTTP frontend)
|474
|251
|Total CPU busy samples
|21 720
|2 328
|CPU utilization during benchmark
|100%
|40%
Compared to GitLab 13.6 (December 2020), GitLab 14.6 (December 2021) plus the pack-objects cache makes the CI fetch benchmark in this post run 3.6x faster. Average server CPU utilization during the benchmark dropped from 100% to 40%.
Stay tuned for part 2 of this blog post, in which we will go over the changes we made to make this happen.
