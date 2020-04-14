GitChallenge: Compare GitLab to GitHub and earn swag

Published on: April 14, 2020
Today, GitHub announced free private repositories with unlimited collaborators. This is great news for developers worldwide. GitHub also announced that they are lowering the price of their paid Team product to the same price as GitLab’s Bronze/Starter offering: $4 per month per user.
At GitLab, we’ve offered free private repositories as part of our Core/Free product from the start. We also recently made 18 additional features open source, which will help teams collaborate more effectively in a single product, and we’ve been steadily gaining market share in the version control space, with users switching from BitBucket and GitHub to GitLab.
When you go from GitHub Pro to GitHub Free, you lose some features that are already free and available to all users on GitLab and Gitlab.com:
With GitLab, you get even more features than GitHub Team. When there are multiple users on the same team, use GitLab Bronze/Starter:
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform, delivered as a single application. Here is a visual comparison:
It has never been a better time to compare DevOps tools and find the best ones for you.
