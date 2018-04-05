GitLab + Google Cloud Platform = simplified, scalable deployment

Get super-simple deployment for your app with GitLab and Google Cloud Platform (GCP): thanks to our integration with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), you can now get CI/CD and Kubernetes deployment set up with just a few clicks, and $500 credit to get you started.

Now everyone can get automatic code quality, security testing, and no-configuration deployment

With increasing adoption of cloud native practices, the use of microservices and containers has become critical to modern software development. Kubernetes has emerged as the first choice for container orchestration, allowing apps to scale elastically from a couple of users to millions. It's been possible to deploy to Kubernetes from GitLab for quite a while, but the process of setting up and managing everything was manual and time intensive.

Today, we’re happy to announce we've been collaborating with Google to make Kubernetes easy to set up on GitLab. Now, with our native Google Kubernetes Engine integration, you can automatically spin up a cluster to deploy applications, with just a few clicks. Simply connect your Google account, enter a few details, and you're good to go! GitLab will create the clusters for you. The clusters are fully managed by Google and run on Google Cloud Platform's best-in-class infrastructure.

This also means you can easily take advantage of GitLab Auto DevOps. This feature does all the hard work for you, by automatically configuring CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy your application. To make use of Auto DevOps, it used to be necessary to have an in-depth understanding of Kubernetes, and you had to manage your own clusters. Not any more!

With the integration between GitLab and GKE, we’ve made it simple to set up a managed deployment environment on Google Cloud Platform and access our robust DevOps capabilities. That’s all the benefits of fully automated code quality, security testing, and deployment, with none of the headache of managing and updating your clusters (Google does that all for you!). More than half of developers and 78 percent of managers in our 2018 Global Developer Report agreed that automating more of the software development lifecycle is a top priority for their organization. We hope that this integration gives you a head start, by offering automation out of the box with Kubernetes and Auto DevOps.

What’s next for GitLab?

We’re not just excited about offering this integration for you to use, we’re excited to use it ourselves! We’re already in the process of migrating GitLab.com to Google Cloud Platform. For us, the primary reason to migrate was because it has the most mature Kubernetes platform. By moving, we get access to security functionality like default encrypted data at rest, a broad, ever-expanding list of localities served globally, and tight integration with our existing CDN for faster caching. Be on the lookout for more information on our migration as it progresses.

Get seamless integration with GKE and $500 credit for your project

Every new Google Cloud Platform account receives $300 in credit upon signup. In partnership with Google, GitLab is able to offer an additional $200 for new GCP accounts to get started with GitLab’s GKE integration. Here's a link to apply for your $200 credit.

Join Google and GitLab for a live demo

On April 26th, join Google’s William Denniss and GitLab’s William Chia for a walkthrough of the new GKE integration. You’ll learn how easy it is to set up a Kubernetes cluster, how to deploy your app using GitLab CI/CD, and how GKE enables you to deploy, update, and manage containerized applications at scale.

Register today!