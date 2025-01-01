BlogGKE

Update on our planned move from Azure to Google Cloud Platform

GitLab.com is migrating to Google Cloud Platform August 11 – here’s what this means for you now and in the future.
Engineering

Getting started with GitLab CI/CD and Google Cloud Platform

Discover how easy it is to set up CI/CD and Kubernetes deployment with our integration with Google Kubernetes Engine.

Engineering

GitLab CI/CD on Google Kubernetes Engine in 15 minutes or less

Install GitLab's Runner on GKE in a few simple steps and get started with GitLab CI/CD pipelines.

Engineering

What's up with GitLab.com? Check out the latest data on its stability

Let's take a look at the data on the stability of GitLab.com from before and after our recent migration from Azure to GCP, and dive into why things are looking up.

News

How to use GitLab with GKE Autopilot

GitLab works out of the box with the new GKE Autopilot from Google Cloud, a managed variant of the popular Google Kubernetes Engine.

Company

GitLab’s journey from Azure to GCP

GitLab Staff Engineer Andrew Newdigate shares how we completed our migration to Google Cloud Platform, and how we overcame challenges along the way.

Engineering

Update about GitLab Pages

If you are using GitLab Pages with a custom domain, you may need to update your DNS.

Company

GitLab + Google Cloud Platform = simplified, scalable deployment

We’ve teamed up with Google Cloud Platform – here’s what that means for you.

Engineering

Scalable app deployment with GitLab and Google Cloud Platform

Get the power to spin up a Kubernetes cluster managed by Google Cloud Platform in a few clicks – watch the demo of our native integration.

Product

Google Cloud integrations for secure Cloud Run deployments at GitLab

This tutorial demonstrates how to use GitLab’s Google Artifact Management integration to deploy to Google Cloud Run, a serverless runtime for containers application.

