Improving OAuth ROPC security on GitLab.com

Published on: April 1, 2025
GitLab.com is improving the security of OAuth Resource Owner Password Credentials (ROPC) by requiring client authentication, effective April 8, 2025.
GitLab.com will require client authentication for OAuth Resource Owner Password Credentials (ROPC) beginning on April 8, 2025. ROPC was omitted by the OAuth working group in RFC Version 2.1. Existing ROPC integrations without client credentials will experience service disruption after this date. Please update your integrations to include client credentials before the deadline.
GitLab.com is improving the security of OAuth ROPC by requiring client authentication for all requests, effective April 8, 2025. For more details about ROPC and authentication mechanisms, read more in the “Example ROPC Request Types” section of this notice or read about ROPC in the OAuth API GitLab page.
We strongly recommend updating your implementation before April 8, 2025, by following these steps:
Application ID (client_id) and
Secret (client_secret).
client_id and
client_secret parameters to your token requests.
Detailed examples of authorization requests as documented in the OAuth API GitLab page are listed below.
Insecure ROPC method example:
This insecure ROPC method does not use client authentication, and will not work on GitLab.com after April 8, 2025.
POST /oauth/token
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
grant_type=password&[email protected]&password=secret
Insecure ROPC JSON method example:
This insecure ROPC method does not use client authentication, and will not work on GitLab.com after April 8, 2025.
POST /oauth/token
Content-Type: application/json
{
"grant_type": "password",
"username": "[email protected]",
"password": "secret"
}
Required method going forward:
POST /oauth/token
Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
grant_type=password&[email protected]&password=secret&client_id=APP_ID&client_secret=APP_SECRET
Required method - JSON example:
POST /oauth/token
Content-Type: application/json
{
"grant_type": "password",
"username": "[email protected]",
"password": "secret",
"client_id": "APP_ID",
"client_secret": "APP_SECRET"
}
