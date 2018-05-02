How we used GitLab CI to build GitLab faster

Published on May 2, 2018
Here's how we went from a daily manual merge of GitLab Core into GitLab Enterprise to automated merges every three hours.
GitLab is an open source project, but also a commercial project. For historic
reasons, we have two Git repositories:
gitlab-ce for GitLab Core and
gitlab-ee for GitLab Enterprise packages (you can read our recent blog post explaining GitLab self-managed tiers).
While we're working on having a single codebase, we still need to regularly
merge
gitlab-ce into
gitlab-ee since most of the development happens on
GitLab Core, but we also develop features on top of it for GitLab Starter, Premium, and Ultimate.
Until December 2017, the merge of
gitlab-ce into
gitlab-ee was manual
on a daily basis with basically the following commands (see the full documentation):
# the `origin` remote refers to https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ee.git
# the `ce` remote refers to https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-ce.git
git fetch origin master
git checkout -b ce-to-ee origin/master
git fetch ce master
git merge --no-ff ce/master
At this point, since we'd merge a day's worth of GitLab Core's new commits,
chances were good we'd see conflicts.
Most of the time, the person responsible for this process would handle the
conflict resolutions, commit them and push the
ce-to-ee branch to GitLab.com.
There were a few problems with this approach:
Our plan was to have a single script that would automate the merge, and in the case of conflicts, identify the person best suited to resolve each of them. It would then create the merge request using the GitLab API and a GitLab API Ruby wrapper, and post a message in Slack when a new merge request was created or an existing one was still pending.
Finally, we'd use GitLab's pipeline schedules to run the script every three hours.
We chose to write the script in our
release-tools project, since it already
had a strong foundation for working with the relevant Git repositories.
This script was written iteratively as a set of classes over the course of a few months:
Project classes and get rid of the
Remotes class
head,
status,
log,
fetch,
checkout_new_branch,
pull,
push, and
merge to
RemoteRepository
CommitAuthor class
The last piece of the puzzle was the new
upstream_merge Rake task.
gitlab-ee project
Under Repository Settings > Deploy Keys of the
gitlab-ee project:
release-tools project
Under CI / CD Settings of the
release-tools project, create three secret
variables:
AUTO_UPSTREAM_MERGE_BOT_SSH_PRIVATE_KEY for the SSH private key
GITLAB_API_PRIVATE_TOKEN is a personal access token for our
@gitlab-bot
user
SLACK_UPSTREAM_MERGE_URL which is the Slack webhook URL we created
specifically for this job and used in our
Slack::UpstreamMergeNotification class
upstream_merge Rake task for pipeline schedules only
This was heavily inspired by GitBot – automating boring Git operations with CI.
Create a new
upstream-merge CI job that:
~/.ssh folder
gitlab.com to the
~/.ssh/known_hosts file
bundle exec rake upstream_merge
You can check out the task for yourself.
Under Schedules of the
release-tools project:
The CI job:
The Slack messages:
The merge request:
Since we started automating this process in December 2017, our dear
@gitlab-bot created no fewer than 229 automatic merges, and we started
noticing the benefits immediately:
The last, perhaps least visible, but most important benefit, is that we reduced developer frustration and increased happiness by removing a tedious chore.
