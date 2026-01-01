GitLab at AWS re:Invent 2026

AWS re:Invent | Las Vegas | November 30 to December 4, 2026

Lightning Talk ScheduleVisit AWS re:Invent 2026

Meet GitLab in Vegas to see how a governed software factory ships more AI-generated software without added risk or cost. Book a private meeting with our product leaders, visit us at Booth 274, or join our breakout session, lightning talks, and partner events all week.

Meet with GitLab's product leaders at AWS re:Invent

Your AI agents are writing code faster than your teams can review it. That’s the new bottleneck, and it’s where risk and cost pile up.

In 40 minutes, we’ll show you how a governed software factory changes that. You ship more AI-generated software with guardrails built in, on your infrastructure, with your models, under your rules.

Our private sessions run Monday through Thursday. Seats are limited and requests close November 20.

  • AI spend you can defend. See cost and impact by team, task, and model with caps that hold.
  • Code to production, with your people in the right loops. Agents carry a change from stated goal to production on Duo Agent Platform.
  • Your infrastructure, your models. Run on AWS; dedicated, self-managed or air-gapped with frontier, open-weight or Bedrock-hosted models. One policy lane covers all of it.
  • Autonomy agents earn. Under the GitLab Security Standard, every agent has an identity and every action is audited.

Bring your architecture and your compliance regime. We will show you the factory running under them. Request your meeting.

Want to meet with GitLab?

Private sessions run Monday through Thursday and are limited. Requests close November 20.

Request a meeting

Who you'll meet from GitLab

Tell us what you want to see and we'll put the right people in the room. A regional sales leader joins every meeting.

Where the Factory is Headed

First, see the governed software factory run end to end. Then you set the agenda: tell Manav what your teams need for 2027, and he’ll shape the session around your roadmap.

Manav Khurana Photo

Manav Khurana

Chief Product and Marketing Officer

Agents Across the Lifecycle

Bring your toughest workflow, from planning to production, and pressure-test how agents handle it with the people who own each part of the platform. You’ll leave with straight answers on what works today and a direct line to the people deciding what ships next.

Stuart Moncada Photo

Stuart Moncada

VP of AI Product

Anand Ahire Photo

Anand Ahire

VP Product Management - Core DevOps and Data

Oren Ben-Shaul Photo

Oren Ben-Shaul

VP Platforms

Security and Earned Autonomy

Every agent gets an identity. Every action leaves an audit trail. See how agents earn trust one proven stage at a time, then bring your compliance regime and test it against the GitLab Security Standard.

Omer Azaria Photo

Omer Azaria

VP Product, Security

Architecture and AWS

Your environment, your models, one policy plane. Put your architecture on the whiteboard and work through running on AWS, Dedicated, self-managed, or air-gapped.

Cherry Han Photo

Cherry Han

Field CTO, Global Head

George Kichukov Photo

George Kichukov

Field CTO

Sales leaders from AMER, EMEA, APJ, Public Sector and Financial Services

No loose ends. Every conversation ends with a named owner and a next step, because your regional leader is in the room for all of them. Public Sector and Financial Services leaders are there too. They handle the regulations and requirements so you can focus on what moves your business forward.

Find us all week

Monday, November 30, 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM - MGM Grand Hotel, Level 1, Grand 117
How AI-Powered DevSecOps Fueled Intuitive Machines' Race to the Moon

In 2019, Intuitive Machines won a NASA contract to land a spacecraft near the Moon's south pole — with five years to build every system from scratch and a team of just 50 developers. Join James Blakeslee, Vice President of Engineering at Intuitive Machines, as he shares how the team used AI-powered DevSecOps to ship mission-critical software fast enough to become the first U.S. venture in 50 years — and the first commercial company ever — to land intact on the Moon. You'll learn how they're now using GitLab Duo Agent Platform and Amazon Bedrock to accelerate development toward their next lunar lander.

Cherry Han Photo

Cherry Han

Field CTO, Global Head

GitLab

James Blakeslee Photo

James Blakeslee

VP of Engineering

Intuitive Machines

November 30 - December 3, Expo Hours
GitLab Booth #274

Join GitLab for live demos of Duo Agent Platform, Orbit and the Security Standard, and more than fifteen 20 minute lightning talks with partners including AWS and Slack.

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December 1 - December 2, Expo Hours
AWS Theatre, Venetian Expo

GitLab will offer select 20 minute demos in the AWS partner theatre.

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Wednesday, December 2, 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM - Bazaar Meats by Jose Andres, Palazzo Hotel
Datadog Partner Happy Hour

Join GitLab, Atlassian, Temporal, Supabase and HashiCorp for the Datadog Partner Happy Hour at Bazaar Meats by Jose Andres in the lobby of the Palazzo Hotel.

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GitLab is an AWS Marketplace seller with AWS DevOps Software Competency (DevSecOps specialty). GitLab Dedicated runs on AWS in more than 15 regions with FedRAMP Moderate and GovCloud for public sector.

GitLab Lightning Talk Sessions - Booth #274

4:30pm to 6:20pm PT
Monday, November 30

Learn how to ship fast and stay audit-ready, move AI agents into production with control and migrate from Jenkins to GitLab Duo.

11:00am to 4:20pm PT
Tuesday, December 1

Learn to migrate from Jenkins, scale and recover with GitLab Dedicated on AWS, apply the same guardrails to agent merge requests, and bring AI, DevOps and security together with AWS

11:00am to 5:20pm PT
Wednesday, December 2

Learn how to move AI agents into production with control, scale agents with shared context, take a production alarm to a merged fix, stay audit-ready, and find your team's review ceiling

11:00am to 2:20pm PT
Thursday, December 3

Learn how to scale agents with shared context, take a production alarm to a merged fix, scale security at machine speed with GitLab and Amazon Bedrock

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