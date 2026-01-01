GitLab at AWS re:Invent 2026
AWS re:Invent | Las Vegas | November 30 to December 4, 2026
Meet GitLab in Vegas to see how a governed software factory ships more AI-generated software without added risk or cost. Book a private meeting with our product leaders, visit us at Booth 274, or join our breakout session, lightning talks, and partner events all week.
Meet with GitLab's product leaders at AWS re:Invent
Your AI agents are writing code faster than your teams can review it. That’s the new bottleneck, and it’s where risk and cost pile up.
In 40 minutes, we’ll show you how a governed software factory changes that. You ship more AI-generated software with guardrails built in, on your infrastructure, with your models, under your rules.
Our private sessions run Monday through Thursday. Seats are limited and requests close November 20.
- AI spend you can defend. See cost and impact by team, task, and model with caps that hold.
- Code to production, with your people in the right loops. Agents carry a change from stated goal to production on Duo Agent Platform.
- Your infrastructure, your models. Run on AWS; dedicated, self-managed or air-gapped with frontier, open-weight or Bedrock-hosted models. One policy lane covers all of it.
- Autonomy agents earn. Under the GitLab Security Standard, every agent has an identity and every action is audited.
Bring your architecture and your compliance regime. We will show you the factory running under them. Request your meeting.
Want to meet with GitLab?
Private sessions run Monday through Thursday and are limited. Requests close November 20.Request a meeting
Who you'll meet from GitLab
Tell us what you want to see and we'll put the right people in the room. A regional sales leader joins every meeting.
Where the Factory is Headed
First, see the governed software factory run end to end. Then you set the agenda: tell Manav what your teams need for 2027, and he’ll shape the session around your roadmap.
Manav Khurana
Chief Product and Marketing Officer
Agents Across the Lifecycle
Bring your toughest workflow, from planning to production, and pressure-test how agents handle it with the people who own each part of the platform. You’ll leave with straight answers on what works today and a direct line to the people deciding what ships next.
Stuart Moncada
VP of AI Product
Anand Ahire
VP Product Management - Core DevOps and Data
Oren Ben-Shaul
VP Platforms
Security and Earned Autonomy
Every agent gets an identity. Every action leaves an audit trail. See how agents earn trust one proven stage at a time, then bring your compliance regime and test it against the GitLab Security Standard.
Omer Azaria
VP Product, Security
Architecture and AWS
Your environment, your models, one policy plane. Put your architecture on the whiteboard and work through running on AWS, Dedicated, self-managed, or air-gapped.
Cherry Han
Field CTO, Global Head
George Kichukov
Field CTO
Sales leaders from AMER, EMEA, APJ, Public Sector and Financial Services
No loose ends. Every conversation ends with a named owner and a next step, because your regional leader is in the room for all of them. Public Sector and Financial Services leaders are there too. They handle the regulations and requirements so you can focus on what moves your business forward.
Find us all week
How AI-Powered DevSecOps Fueled Intuitive Machines' Race to the Moon
In 2019, Intuitive Machines won a NASA contract to land a spacecraft near the Moon's south pole — with five years to build every system from scratch and a team of just 50 developers. Join James Blakeslee, Vice President of Engineering at Intuitive Machines, as he shares how the team used AI-powered DevSecOps to ship mission-critical software fast enough to become the first U.S. venture in 50 years — and the first commercial company ever — to land intact on the Moon. You'll learn how they're now using GitLab Duo Agent Platform and Amazon Bedrock to accelerate development toward their next lunar lander.
Cherry Han
Field CTO, Global Head
GitLab
James Blakeslee
VP of Engineering
Intuitive Machines
GitLab Booth #274
Join GitLab for live demos of Duo Agent Platform, Orbit and the Security Standard, and more than fifteen 20 minute lightning talks with partners including AWS and Slack.
AWS Theatre, Venetian Expo
GitLab will offer select 20 minute demos in the AWS partner theatre.
Datadog Partner Happy Hour
Join GitLab, Atlassian, Temporal, Supabase and HashiCorp for the Datadog Partner Happy Hour at Bazaar Meats by Jose Andres in the lobby of the Palazzo Hotel.
GitLab Lightning Talk Sessions - Booth #274
Monday, November 30
Learn how to ship fast and stay audit-ready, move AI agents into production with control and migrate from Jenkins to GitLab Duo.
Tuesday, December 1
Learn to migrate from Jenkins, scale and recover with GitLab Dedicated on AWS, apply the same guardrails to agent merge requests, and bring AI, DevOps and security together with AWS
Wednesday, December 2
Learn how to move AI agents into production with control, scale agents with shared context, take a production alarm to a merged fix, stay audit-ready, and find your team's review ceiling
Thursday, December 3
Learn how to scale agents with shared context, take a production alarm to a merged fix, scale security at machine speed with GitLab and Amazon Bedrock
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.