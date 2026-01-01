GitLab Epic: Executive Edition in Munich
Date: Wednesday, 25 November 2026
Time: 8:30 - 17:00 CET
Location: WEITBLICK, Sapporobogen 6-8, 80637 München
The Future of Software For Leaders
A dedicated day for Technology Leaders to see autonomous software delivery in action and shape their organization's transformation.
Register today!
- Understand what transformation actually requires
Go beyond the pitch to explore the shifts required across teams, processes, and leadership when delivery accelerates—and learn what to put in place before you scale.
- Exchange ideas with peers who get it
Trade insights with fellow CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and engineering leaders across finance, telecommunications, and the public sector who are navigating the same journey.
- Go deep in sessions built for your role
Choose from specialized breakout sessions tailored to priorities across engineering, security, and AI governance.
Speakers
Tim ZallmannVP of Engineering, AIGitLab
Reserve your spot today!
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