GitLab Epic: Executive Edition in Munich

Date: Wednesday, 25 November 2026

Time: 8:30 - 17:00 CET

Location: WEITBLICK, Sapporobogen 6-8, 80637 München

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The Future of Software For Leaders

A dedicated day for Technology Leaders to see autonomous software delivery in action and shape their organization's transformation.

Register today!

  • Understand what transformation actually requires
    Go beyond the pitch to explore the shifts required across teams, processes, and leadership when delivery accelerates—and learn what to put in place before you scale.
  • Exchange ideas with peers who get it
    Trade insights with fellow CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and engineering leaders across finance, telecommunications, and the public sector who are navigating the same journey.
  • Go deep in sessions built for your role
    Choose from specialized breakout sessions tailored to priorities across engineering, security, and AI governance.

Speakers

Tim ZallmannVP of Engineering, AIGitLab

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