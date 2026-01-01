GitLab Transcend

Speed with control for agentic software engineering.

Your review, security, and release process was built for people typing. Agents don't type, and they don't stop. That gap is where speed turns into chaos.

On October 6, join us in Bangalore to see what closes it. We will demo new GitLab platform capabilities live, and our customers and partners will share what worked and what broke at AI speed.

The evening is built for leaders steering agentic adoption for software development. Come ready to take the strategy back to your teams: which workflows change, which controls hold, and how you measure success with agentic engineering.