GitLab Transcend
Bangalore, October 6.
Sign up now to secure your spot.
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
JW Marriott Hotel,
Vittal Mallya Road,
Bangalore, India
Doors open at 5:30 PM IST
Speed with control for agentic software engineering.
Your review, security, and release process was built for people typing. Agents don't type, and they don't stop. That gap is where speed turns into chaos.
On October 6, join us in Bangalore to see what closes it. We will demo new GitLab platform capabilities live, and our customers and partners will share what worked and what broke at AI speed.
The evening is built for leaders steering agentic adoption for software development. Come ready to take the strategy back to your teams: which workflows change, which controls hold, and how you measure success with agentic engineering.
Agenda
Doors Open
Welcome
Keynote: Open
Bill Staples
Chief Executive Officer
GitLab
Craig Nielsen
Vice President of Sales (APJ)
GitLab
Keynote: Innovations
Manav Khurana
Chief Product and Marketing Officer
GitLab
Sherrod Patching
Chief Customer Officer
GitLab
Keynote: Close
Bill Staples
Chief Executive Officer
GitLab
Happy Hour
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Start building faster today
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