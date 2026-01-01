TuesdayOctober 62026

GitLab Transcend

Bangalore, October 6.

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Tuesday, October 6, 2026

JW Marriott Hotel,

Vittal Mallya Road,

Bangalore, India

Doors open at 5:30 PM IST

Speed with control for agentic software engineering.

Your review, security, and release process was built for people typing. Agents don't type, and they don't stop. That gap is where speed turns into chaos.

On October 6, join us in Bangalore to see what closes it. We will demo new GitLab platform capabilities live, and our customers and partners will share what worked and what broke at AI speed.

The evening is built for leaders steering agentic adoption for software development. Come ready to take the strategy back to your teams: which workflows change, which controls hold, and how you measure success with agentic engineering.

Agenda

5:30 PM IST
Doors Open
6:30 PM IST
Welcome
6:30 PM - 6:45 PM IST
Keynote: Open
Bill Staples Photo

Bill Staples

Chief Executive Officer

GitLab

Craig Nielsen Photo

Craig Nielsen

Vice President of Sales (APJ)

GitLab

6:45 PM - 7:45 PM IST
Keynote: Innovations
Manav Khurana Photo

Manav Khurana

Chief Product and Marketing Officer

GitLab

Sherrod Patching Photo

Sherrod Patching

Chief Customer Officer

GitLab

7:45 PM - 8:00 PM IST
Keynote: Close
Bill Staples Photo

Bill Staples

Chief Executive Officer

GitLab

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM IST
Happy Hour

Can't join us in India? Watch live from anywhere

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