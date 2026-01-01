GitLab Dedicated for Government

No-hassle maintenance

GitLab’s experienced operations team handles platform upgrades, patches, backups, disaster recovery, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Unify workflows

Consolidate fragmented toolchains to eliminate the time and cost of procuring, integrating, and maintaining disparate tools. This reduces licensing expenses, integration overhead, context switching, and compliance burden. It also enables teams to focus on mission-critical work, instead of managing toolchain complexity.

Seamless program management

Plan and track work in the same platform where code is developed. Synchronize strategy and delivery across large programs with built-in roadmap planning, flexible workflow support, and value stream analytics.

End -to-end traceability

Establish a single source of truth for software development workflows, ensuring your agency is always audit-ready across every stage of development without impeding velocity.