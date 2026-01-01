See how GitLab Ultimate drove a three-year return on investment (ROI).
GitLab Dedicated for Government
The single-tenant SaaS platform designed for mission-critical workloads.
GitLab Dedicated brings isolated, compliant SaaS to government.
- Meet U.S. data sovereignty requirements
- Full FedRAMP Moderate ATO - ready for immediate deployment
- AI capabilities available natively within the GovRAMP boundary.
- 100% data and source code residency in AWS GovCloud
- 99.9% service level agreement
- Est. 100+ hrs saved annually—patches deployed in <24 hours
The first FedRAMP Moderate DevSecOps platform built for the cloud
Meet regulatory requirements without slowing delivery.
Inherit more than 300 NIST 800-53 Rev 5 controls through a fully isolated AWS GovCloud account with FedRAMP-authorized infrastructure. This architecture delivers SaaS efficiency with the security and control of self-managed deployments. It also significantly shortens your authorization process.
Trusted workflows at scale
Give teams a simpler, more secure path from code to deploy.
No-hassle maintenance
GitLab’s experienced operations team handles platform upgrades, patches, backups, disaster recovery, and continuous compliance monitoring.
Unify workflows
Consolidate fragmented toolchains to eliminate the time and cost of procuring, integrating, and maintaining disparate tools. This reduces licensing expenses, integration overhead, context switching, and compliance burden. It also enables teams to focus on mission-critical work, instead of managing toolchain complexity.
Seamless program management
Plan and track work in the same platform where code is developed. Synchronize strategy and delivery across large programs with built-in roadmap planning, flexible workflow support, and value stream analytics.
End -to-end traceability
Establish a single source of truth for software development workflows, ensuring your agency is always audit-ready across every stage of development without impeding velocity.
Built-in end-to-end protection
Detect, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities across every project.
Apply least-privilege access controls, enforce MFA/SSO, and restrict tenant access to select GitLab personnel operating under FedRAMP controls.
Secure DevSecOps built for government
Secure DevSecOps built for government
Meet strict public sector requirements with FedRAMP authorization, U.S.-only operations, and dedicated support.
Get 24×7 support delivered by U.S. citizens, along with FedRAMP-aligned operational practices, such as continuous monitoring, significant-change tracking, and monthly artifact submission.
Get 24×7 support delivered by U.S. citizens, along with FedRAMP-aligned operational practices, such as continuous monitoring, significant-change tracking, and monthly artifact submission.
Accelerate adoption with migration, implementation, architecture, and training services tailored for regulated agencies and contractors.
A multi-tenant DevSecOps environment built on a single GitLab Dedicated for Government instance — giving smaller agency teams and FSIs a cost-effective, fully managed path to secure DevSecOps without standing up a dedicated instance.
Technical and strategic expertise to maximize your investment and advance agency objectives.
Learn more about GitLab Dedicated for Government
Learn more about GitLab Dedicated for Government
Explore how GitLab’s FedRAMP-authorized, single-tenant SaaS solution enables secure, efficient modernization at scale.