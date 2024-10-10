What is Agile DevSecOps?

The Agile methodology allows development teams to collaborate across projects, easily pivot when priorities change, and iteratively incorporate customer feedback, leading to products that are more efficiently developed and more valuable to the end users.

However, traditional security practices are not implemented into the Agile workflow. Instead, security is often left to the end of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). By not prioritizing security earlier, teams uncover security issues too late in the process, ultimately, slowing down the speed of delivery.

This is where DevSecOps comes in. By integrating Agile into a DevSecOps framework, organizations can leverage the efficient, iterative advantages of Agile while prioritizing secure software delivery.

In this article, we’ll walk through the similarities and differences between Agile and DevSecOps methodologies and discuss how an integrated approach can be the solution to securely building software faster.