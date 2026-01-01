What is AI-powered code completion?

AI-powered code completion tools analyze what a developer is typing, the surrounding code, and additional project context to predict what should come next. In modern tools, that can include variable names, method signatures, common logic patterns, and short code blocks.

For software teams, AI-powered code completion is one of the most practical entry points into AI for coding: It reduces repetitive work, shortens time spent searching documentation, and helps developers stay in flow while coding.

Many tools are embedded directly in IDEs so suggestions appear while the developer works, rather than requiring a separate prompt workflow. In GitLab, Code Suggestions provides code snippets or completes the current line as a developer types, and can also generate larger code blocks from natural language comments.