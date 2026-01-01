DevSecOps audits typically test more than whether a policy exists. They test whether the policy is mapped to a control, whether the control is applied consistently, and whether records show what happened, when it happened, who acted, and what the result was. The strongest evidence is generated by the systems that perform or enforce the work: access and policy changes, code reviews, approval decisions, pipeline and scan results, deployment records, and documented exceptions.

A useful audit evidence record includes:

The control and requirement being tested

The system or repository in scope

The actor, approver, or service account involved

A timestamp and the relevant commit, merge request, pipeline, scan, deployment, or environment

The outcome: passed, failed, approved, rejected, remediated, or excepted

The evidence location, retention period, and access restrictions

The owner and status for any exception or remediation action

Prefer evidence generated at the point of control over manually re-keyed spreadsheets. A spreadsheet can be useful as an index, but it should point to source records and not replace them. Confirm the integrity, retention, export, and access controls for your own audit environment before treating any evidence source as sufficient.