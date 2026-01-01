DevSecOps audit requirements: Controls, evidence, and checklist
A DevSecOps audit verifies that security and compliance controls are defined, implemented across the software delivery lifecycle, and operating as intended.
DevSecOps audits typically test more than whether a policy exists. They test whether the policy is mapped to a control, whether the control is applied consistently, and whether records show what happened, when it happened, who acted, and what the result was. The strongest evidence is generated by the systems that perform or enforce the work: access and policy changes, code reviews, approval decisions, pipeline and scan results, deployment records, and documented exceptions.
A useful audit evidence record includes:
- The control and requirement being tested
- The system or repository in scope
- The actor, approver, or service account involved
- A timestamp and the relevant commit, merge request, pipeline, scan, deployment, or environment
- The outcome: passed, failed, approved, rejected, remediated, or excepted
- The evidence location, retention period, and access restrictions
- The owner and status for any exception or remediation action
Prefer evidence generated at the point of control over manually re-keyed spreadsheets. A spreadsheet can be useful as an index, but it should point to source records and not replace them. Confirm the integrity, retention, export, and access controls for your own audit environment before treating any evidence source as sufficient.
DevSecOps distributes control activity across developers, security teams, platform engineers, release managers, and operations. That distribution improves speed, but it can also scatter evidence across repositories, CI/CD systems, ticketing tools, cloud platforms, and identity providers.
An audit-ready process makes the evidence path explicit:
- Define the requirement and the control objective.
- Assign an accountable owner and an operating frequency.
- Enforce the control at the earliest practical lifecycle stage.
- Capture the result in the system that performed the control.
- Review failures, exceptions, and overdue remediation.
- Package a time-bounded evidence set with its scope and assumptions.
GitLab can provide several of these records in one delivery workflow. GitLab audit events track actions at sign-in, group, project, and instance levels; the documentation also describes audit-event reports for external auditors and states that audit events are retained indefinitely. Availability, roles, filters, and exports vary by offering and configuration. See Audit events for the current behavior.
Map audit work to the lifecycle instead of collecting disconnected control screenshots. The sequence below follows a practical governance-to-operations model. The OWASP DevSecOps Verification Standard (DSOVS) and NIST Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) can provide additional structure, but the exact crosswalk should be confirmed for the versions and control catalog in scope.
|Lifecycle phase
|Audit questions
|Typical evidence
|Governance
|Are requirements, roles, scope, and exceptions defined?
|Policies, control owners, framework assignments, access reviews, exception register
|Code
|Is source code protected and independently reviewed?
|Protected-branch settings, merge requests, approval rules, Code Owner decisions, signed-commit or repository policy records
|Pipeline
|Are build, test, and security gates repeatable and enforced?
|Pipeline configuration, job status, scan results, failed-gate records, runner and variable controls
|Deploy
|Is production access restricted and each deployment traceable to reviewed code?
|Environment permissions, deployment job, commit or tag, approval decision, deployment record, rollback history
|Operate
|Are vulnerabilities, incidents, and control failures monitored and remediated?
|Vulnerability findings, compliance reports, audit events, remediation tickets, incident records, exception expiry review
The table below is an editorial starting point for a control catalog. The OWASP DSOVS phase labels are used as a lifecycle grouping, and NIST SSDF is shown at the practice-family level. Neither column is a substitute for a formal control crosswalk or an auditor-approved interpretation. To see how NIST SSDF and SP 800-53 map to security stages for AI-agent workflows, see the framework alignment table in the GitLab Security Standard.
|Audit control or requirement
|OWASP DSOVS phase
|NIST SSDF practice family
|Evidence to retain
|How GitLab can generate or expose the evidence
|Define security requirements, scope, owners, and exceptions
|Plan
|Prepare the Organization (PO)
|Approved policy, control owner, system scope, exception with reason, approver, compensating control, and expiry
|Apply compliance frameworks to projects and manage requirements and controls in the compliance center. Use audit events for relevant configuration or membership changes.
|Restrict access to repositories, pipelines, environments, and secrets
|Plan / Deploy
|PO; Protect the Software (PS)
|Role and group membership review, protected-variable policy, environment access list, access-change history
|Use project and group permissions, protected branches, protected environments, protected variables, and audit events. Confirm the exact tier and deployment configuration in scope.
|Protect the default and production branches
|Develop
|PS
|Branch-rule configuration, direct-push restriction, force-push setting, unprotect permissions, change history
|Protected branches or branch rules control who can push or merge, can require merge requests and Code Owner approval, and can restrict who may unprotect a branch.
|Enforce separation of duties for code changes
|Develop
|PS; Produce Well-Secured Software (PW)
|Merge request author, committers, approvers, approval count, merged-by user, and any violation or exception
|Required approval rules can block merging until approvals are present. GitLab’s compliance violations reporting documents controls for author approval, committer approval, and minimum approvals; confirm availability and tier.
|Require review before merge
|Develop
|PW
|Merge request diff, review discussion, approval rule, approver identity, approval timestamp, and final merge decision
|Merge request approvals and Code Owner rules record approval status and can enforce required approvals in supported tiers.
|Run security testing during delivery
|Build / Test
|PW
|Pipeline ID and commit SHA, scan type, scanner configuration, finding severity, job result, artifact or report, and remediation status
|GitLab application security testing runs in CI/CD pipelines and can surface findings in merge requests. Security scanning controls can be used in compliance frameworks where supported.
|Test dependencies, containers, infrastructure, and secrets
|Test
|PW
|Dependency, container, IaC, secret-detection, SAST, DAST, or API-security results; policy decision; approved exception
|Configure the applicable GitLab scanners and retain their pipeline results and report artifacts. Do not claim coverage for a scanner unless it is enabled, configured, and passing in the project.
|Prevent an unreviewed or failed pipeline from reaching production
|Release / Deploy
|PW; PS
|Pipeline gate, failed job, manual approval, deployment authorization, commit or tag, and deployment outcome
|GitLab pipelines can sequence build, test, and deploy stages; protected environments and manual deployment jobs can add release controls. Validate whether your configuration blocks the specific production path.
|Record what was deployed and where
|Deploy
|PS
|Environment, deployment ID, commit or tag, actor, timestamp, target, job log, and rollback record
|GitLab environments display deployments and what code is deployed where. Configure deployment jobs to create the required environment records, and confirm retention and export needs.
|Detect, triage, and remediate vulnerabilities
|Operate
|Respond to Vulnerabilities (RV)
|Finding ID, severity, first-seen date, owner, SLA or target date, remediation, retest, and closure decision
|GitLab security findings support a detect, triage, analyze, and remediate workflow. Pair findings with pipeline report artifacts, issue or work-item records, and exception approvals.
|Monitor control adherence and report failures
|Operate
|RV; PO
|Control status, non-adherence date, violation details, remediation status, export, and review sign-off
|In supported Ultimate configurations, the compliance status report shows the latest adherence state for framework controls, while the violations report can include the triggering audit event and exportable violation data.
|Preserve and centralize audit events
|Operate
|PO; RV
|Event type, author, target, timestamp, IP or source context, retention policy, export, and review log
|GitLab audit events can be viewed and exported at applicable scopes. Ultimate top-level-group audit-event streaming can send structured JSON to an external destination; validate destination security, deduplication, retention, and access.
How to use the table
For each control, add five implementation fields before the audit begins:
- Control owner: The person accountable for operation and remediation.
- Scope: Projects, groups, environments, repositories, and services included in testing.
- Frequency: Event-driven, per change, daily, monthly, quarterly, or annual.
- Evidence source: The system of record and the exact report, API, artifact, or URL.
- Exception path: Approval authority, compensating control, expiry date, and revalidation trigger.
DevSecOps compliance automation converts a requirement into a repeatable check, gate, or report, so people don’t re-prove the same activity for every audit request. It identifies non-adherence, but people still decide whether a requirement applies, whether a compensating control is acceptable, and whether the evidence satisfies the auditor.
A practical evidence-automation pattern is:
- Model the requirement. Write the control objective in testable language. “Changes are reviewed” is weaker than “production changes require two eligible approvals, and the author cannot approve their own merge request.”
- Select the enforcement point. Use repository rules, merge request approval rules, pipeline jobs, security policies, environment permissions, or an external control where the control naturally occurs.
- Make failure visible. A failed scan, missing approval, or non-adherent project should create a reportable status, not disappear in a chat message or local log.
- Capture context. Record the project, commit, pipeline, environment, actor, timestamp, result, and any linked remediation or exception.
- Review exceptions. Exceptions should be explicit, approved by the right role, limited in time, and tested again when the risk or code changes.
- Export a bounded evidence set. Define the audit period and scope, then export the relevant report or records with a short index that explains what each item proves.
When AI agents contribute code, auditors ask the same questions about them: who acted, under whose authority, and who approved the result. Assign each agent a named human owner, and apply the same separation-of-duties rules to agent-authored merge requests as to human-authored ones. The Foundation and Authorize stage of the GitLab Security Standard define the policy, audit, and ownership controls that produce this evidence.
Framework mapping is a translation layer between a requirement set and the controls your organization operates. A GitLab framework label, template, report, or scanner does not by itself establish compliance with a framework. Map each requirement to your control owner, evidence source, operating period, and auditor-approved test procedure.
|Framework
|Useful DevSecOps audit focus
|Evidence examples
|SOC 2
|Logical access, change management, risk management, monitoring, and evidence of control operation
|Access review, protected-branch and approval configuration, pipeline and scan history, deployment records, remediation and exception review
|ISO 27001
|Information security governance, risk treatment, secure development, access control, logging, and continual improvement
|Statement or control mapping, secure-development procedure, access and change records, audit events, vulnerability treatment, corrective actions
|PCI DSS
|Secure software changes, access restriction, vulnerability management, logging, testing, and controlled production release
|Code-review and approval records, scan results, deployment evidence, privileged-access review, log review, incident or exception records
|FedRAMP
|Baseline-specific access control, configuration management, audit and accountability, system integrity, incident response, and continuous monitoring
|System boundary and control mapping, audit logs, configuration evidence, vulnerability and POA&M records, change approvals, monitoring output
The required evidence, sampling method, retention period, and control interpretation depend on the system boundary, service model, applicable version, and assessor or authorizing official. Validate the final crosswalk with the responsible compliance owner.
Use this checklist before providing evidence to an auditor:
- Confirm the audit period, systems, repositories, environments, and exclusions.
- List every in-scope requirement, control objective, owner, frequency, and evidence source.
- Verify that required security and compliance frameworks are assigned to the correct projects.
- Review group, project, repository, pipeline, environment, and secret-access permissions.
- Confirm production and default branches require the intended review and merge controls.
- Confirm separation-of-duties settings prevent prohibited self-approval or single-person release paths.
- Verify that CI/CD pipelines run required tests and security scans for the in-scope change paths.
- Review failed scans, waived findings, exceptions, and remediation due dates.
- Confirm deployments are linked to the reviewed commit, merge request, tag, pipeline, and target environment.
- Confirm audit events and compliance reports cover the evidence period and can be exported by authorized users.
- Check artifact and report retention against the audit requirement; do not assume defaults are sufficient.
- Reconcile evidence counts and samples to the auditor’s request.
- Document gaps, compensating controls, owners, and target remediation dates.
- Obtain compliance-owner sign-off on the final evidence index.
GitLab applies security scanners, approval rules, and audit trails across projects from one platform, so evidence accumulates as teams work. See how GitLab software compliance automation supports continuous compliance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Auditors commonly need evidence that the pipeline ran for the in-scope change, which commit or merge request it evaluated, what jobs and security scans ran, whether gates passed or failed, who approved manual steps, and what artifacts or reports were produced. They may also request pipeline configuration, runner or variable controls, deployment records, and evidence that failures or exceptions were reviewed. The exact request depends on the audit scope and control procedure.
Show that the person who authors or commits a change is not the only person who reviews, approves, and deploys it. Provide the merge request author and committers, approval rules and approvers, approval timestamps, protected-branch and environment settings, final merge and deployment records, and any exception or emergency-change review. Test the configuration as well as a sample of actual changes.
The OWASP DevSecOps Verification Standard, commonly abbreviated DSOVS, is a verification-oriented framework for organizing DevSecOps security requirements and controls across the software lifecycle. Use the applicable DSOVS edition and control identifiers as the authoritative source for a formal crosswalk; this page uses lifecycle phases as an editorial organizing model rather than reproducing the standard.
No. GitLab features can help implement controls and generate evidence, but compliance depends on your configuration, scope, operating procedures, access governance, retention, integrations, and the applicable framework or assessor requirements. Map each requirement to a control and validate the result with your compliance owner.
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