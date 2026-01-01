Use the following workflow to make each transition in the supply chain explicit.

1. Establish trusted sources and change control

Start with the repositories, branches, package sources, base images, build tools, and deployment definitions that your teams rely on. Define who can change them and what review is required.

At minimum:

Protect the branches and tags used for releases

Require review for application code, dependency files, container definitions, and CI/CD configuration

Prefer pinned or otherwise controlled versions for build tools, actions, images, and dependencies

Separate routine development permissions from release and production permissions

Document exceptions and give them an owner and an expiration date

The exact controls depend on your repository model, package ecosystems, release process, and risk tolerance. The objective is to reduce unreviewed changes before they enter the build.

2. Create an SBOM and control dependencies

An SBOM is an inventory of the components in a software artifact. Use it to establish a baseline, identify direct and transitive dependencies, and support response when a new vulnerability or malicious package is discovered.

Use a format that fits the systems that consume the inventory. SPDX and CycloneDX are widely used SBOM formats; choose one or both based on your ecosystem, tooling, and exchange requirements. Use CISA SBOM guidance as a companion reference for defining the information and operating practices your organization needs.

GitLab dependency scanning can detect project dependencies and report them in CycloneDX SBOM reports in CI/CD pipelines. You can also scan SBOM components against the GitLab advisory database and continuously rescan when new advisories are published. Configure the supported lockfiles, dependency graphs, or manifest inputs for each ecosystem rather than assuming that one file covers every dependency.

An SBOM is an inventory, not a verdict. Pair it with vulnerability analysis, package source controls, maintainer and release review, license review where relevant, and a defined process for prioritizing and remediating findings.

3. Harden the CI/CD build

Treat the pipeline as production infrastructure. A compromised pipeline can turn a reviewed source change into an untrusted artifact, even when the application code itself looks safe.

Harden the build by:

Limiting who can modify pipeline configuration and who can approve production-facing jobs

Using least-privilege identities, short-lived credentials, and a dedicated secrets-management approach where possible

Preventing untrusted code or forked changes from accessing sensitive variables and deployment credentials

Pinning or controlling versions of reusable pipeline components, build images, plugins, and tools

Separating build, test, signing, and deployment permissions when the risk justifies it

Keeping runner images and runner hosts maintained, monitored, and isolated according to the sensitivity of the workload

Recording enough inputs and metadata to reproduce or investigate a build

GitLab's pipeline security guidance frames pipeline integrity around reproducibility, auditability, and version control. Use those principles to decide which inputs, approvals, identities, and outputs your organization must retain as evidence.

4. Protect, attest, and sign artifacts

Build outputs should carry enough evidence for a verifier to understand what was built, how it was built, and whether the output is the one that passed the required checks.

For each releasable artifact, consider recording:

A content digest and artifact identity

The source revision and repository reference

The build definition, toolchain, and relevant inputs

The builder identity, runner or platform context, and build time

The checks that ran and their result

The signature or attestation needed by the next environment

Provenance describes the origin and construction of an artifact. A signature helps a verifier establish that an authorized identity signed a particular artifact or statement. They are related but not interchangeable: a signed statement is only useful when the verifier understands the identity, claims, trust policy, and artifact it covers.

GitLab documents using Sigstore and Cosign for keyless signing and verification of container images and build artifacts in GitLab CI/CD. Keyless signing can use short-lived credentials and an identity from the pipeline, but it still requires deliberate trust configuration and verification at the point of use.

5. Verify before promotion and deployment

Move from generating evidence to enforcing a decision. Before an artifact is promoted or deployed, verify that it is the expected artifact, came from an allowed source, passed the required checks, and has acceptable vulnerability and policy status.

A deployment gate might evaluate:

Signature and provenance validity

Builder, repository, branch, tag, or workflow identity

Required review or approval state

SBOM presence and component policy

Vulnerability severity, exploitability, and exception status

Artifact digest and registry location

Environment-specific requirements such as separation of duties

Do not treat a green scan as proof that an artifact is safe. Scanners have coverage boundaries, vulnerability databases change, and risk decisions require context. Keep a documented exception process and re-evaluate exceptions as the software and threat environment change.