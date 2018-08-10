Better and faster. These two words best describe the production goals of the IT leaders and engineers building today’s cutting-edge software. And GitLab Auto DevOps can help them hit those goals while improving their overall business outcomes.

As the only single application for the complete DevOps lifecycle, GitLab Auto DevOps gives development teams all the tools they need to deliver secure, high-quality software at previously unattainable speeds. The secret sauce that makes Auto DevOps so effective is the way it automatically sets up the required integrations and pipeline needed to get your software out of the door faster. With Auto DevOps, your code is automatically tested for quality, scanned for security vulnerabilities and licensing issues, packaged and then set up for monitoring and deployment, leaving engineers with time to place more attention on creating a better product.

This may all make sense in theory, but as they say, a picture is worth 1,000 words. And it is rumored that video is worth 1.8 million words. With that being said, why not take a look at GitLab Auto DevOps in action?

Want to learn more about GitLab Auto DevOps? Check out our documentation, feature and product vision pages.

Cover photo by Ash Edmonds on Unsplash