Issues and Merge Requests in GitLab Screencast

Published on March 4, 2014
1 min read
We are excited to show you some of the possibilities in our new screencast.
GitLab has a very powerful issue tracker that integrates completely with the GitLab workflow, allowing you to reference and even close issues with commits. On top of that, you can easily comment on someone's code line by line, integrate GitLab CI, reference colaborators, vote for or against merge requests and much more. We are excited to show you some of the possibilities in our new screencast.
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps PlatformGet free trial
Find out which plan works best for your teamLearn about pricing
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert