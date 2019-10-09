Live from Commit London

9:30AM BST – GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij told attendees at our first European user conference that support for Amazon Web Services' Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) will be available later this year. Sid also underscored the importance of the European market. Almost one-third of GitLab's business comes from Europe and 42% of our customers are based in Europe.

Gitlab Commit London warming up with breakfast networking 🤜🏻💥🚀 cc @gitlab #gitlabcommit pic.twitter.com/ke7nsNE7pO — James McLeod (@mcleo_d) October 9, 2019

10:00AM BST – Speed matters, particularly at Porsche AG. Software engineers Alberto Gisbert and Dennis Menge told Commit 2019 attendees how a quest to improve collaboration, reduce tool complexity and achieve a single source of truth led the car manufacturer to GitLab. Porsche started using GitLab in Europe initially, but quickly realized it needed to expand to China, Porsche's largest market, as well. One year into the project, Porsche has more than 660 repositories with more than 250 active users. All told, more than 80,000 pipelines have been triggered.

Up next, Capgemini UK's Matt Smith shared how to go from Zero to K8s: As Fast As Possible:

On stage in half an hour 😬#GitLabCommit pic.twitter.com/ivQ1V9waBW — Matt Smith (@Harmelodic) October 9, 2019

11:30AM BST – How to shift left and bring security more firmly into development was the topic of a mid-morning panel discussion at Commit.

Sotiraki Sima, executive director in technology risk at Goldman Sachs, stressed the benefits of starting small and being prepared to continually adapt to new technologies and new tools. Jeremy Guido, backend engineer with My Data Models, said designating a security leader in a development team can help to make everyone feel more like a stakeholder. And Philippe Lafoucriere, distinguished engineer at GitLab, stressed the role of automation in scaling security throughout the SDLC. The bottom line: it's a process so take it a step at a time.

1:00PM BST – What's next for the GitLab tool? Eric Brinkman, director of product, dev products, outlined our technology roadmap. He began with Meltano, a six-person startup located within GitLab that is focused on bringing DevOps best practices to DataOps. Eric announced that today version 1.0 of Meltano is available.

And that was just the beginning. Value stream management will be coming soon to Manage, Eric said, so users will be able to track efficiency metrics and ultimately receive recommendations. Plan stage will add high and low release requirements related to code and test. In Create, our source code management and code review will get an upgrade with an improved Web IDE and eventually the ability to do live coding. Verify will receive load testing runs by default and Secure will get fuzzing as a built-in part of security testing. Changes to Release will mean automatically staged rollbacks and Configure will invest in run books to improve mean time to recovery. Protect will continue to invest in real-time threat detection capabilities. And finally auto remediation is on the horizon so at some point the largely manual (and often annoying) job of finding and fixing vulnerabilities will be a thing of the past. "This is something that can truly bring dev, sec and ops together," Eric said.

Note: All sessions from Commit London are being recorded and will be available on our YouTube channel in 24-48 hours.